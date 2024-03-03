Ypsilanti Bridge Rehabilitation Enters Final Phase, Aims for 2024 Completion

YPSILANTI, MI - After a prolonged closure that tested the patience of local residents and commuters, the Forest Avenue bridge over the Huron River in Ypsilanti gears up for its final stretch of rehabilitation. Initially closed in early July last year, the bridge is now open for intermittent, one-way eastbound traffic as crews work towards a summer 2024 completion date.

Advertisment

Extended Closure and Ongoing Work

The bridge's initial closure aimed at essential deck repairs and maintenance to extend its lifespan. However, as the project unfolded, workers uncovered additional damage requiring extensive repairs, which pushed the reopening date further than initially anticipated. This unexpected development led to the bridge's closure extending to mid-December, causing significant disruptions to daily commutes and local traffic flow.

Accommodating Future Needs

Advertisment

Among the remaining tasks is the widening of the southernmost sidewalk to facilitate the Washtenaw County Border-to-Border (B2B) Trail. This enhancement is part of a broader initiative to improve local infrastructure and promote alternative transportation routes through Ypsilanti, showcasing the city's commitment to environmental sustainability and public health.

Looking Ahead

As the final phase of construction progresses, city officials and residents alike look forward to the bridge's completion in the summer of 2024. This project not only aims to improve the structural integrity of the Forest Avenue bridge but also to enhance accessibility and connectivity for the community. The anticipation of a fully operational bridge brings a sense of optimism for smoother commutes and an improved urban landscape in Ypsilanti.