Business

YouthWorks Program Opens Doors of Opportunity for Baltimore’s Youth

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
YouthWorks Program Opens Doors of Opportunity for Baltimore’s Youth

In an announcement that promises to energize the youth of Baltimore, the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development has declared the opening of worksite and youth participant applications for the YouthWorks program, starting from January 2, 2024. This initiative is a beacon of hope for young individuals seeking summer employment, offering them opportunities across a diverse range of employers including private companies, nonprofits, and city and state government entities.

Target Demographic and Employer Participation

The YouthWorks program is aimed at young people between the ages of 14 to 21. It’s an avenue for businesses and organizations to tap into the potential of this dynamic age group. Participating entities will have the opportunity to interview, select, and hire candidates from a pool of dedicated and aspiring adolescents.

Compensation and Work Hours

No mere token gesture, the program ensures participants are adequately compensated for their contributions. Each participant in the upcoming summer program will earn a rate of $15 per hour. Furthermore, participants can work up to a maximum of 25 hours per week, for the duration of five weeks, striking a balance between gainful employment and time for other summer activities.

A Look Back at YouthWorks’ Success

YouthWorks’ commitment to the youth is not a new development. In the previous year, the program facilitated more than 6,650 summer job placements across 600 employers. This impressive feat is a testament to the program’s effectiveness and its growing appeal among Baltimore’s youth and employers alike.

For those interested in applying or seeking more information about the program, multiple avenues are available. They can visit the YouthWorks website, call their office, or contact them via email. With the application process set to begin, the summer of 2024 promises to be an exciting and fruitful period for Baltimore’s youth.

0
Business United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

