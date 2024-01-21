Youth Essay Winners, Choir Selections, Nurse Recognition and Rescheduled Book Signing: Community Round-Up

In a recent display of eloquent words and impactful rhetoric, Stefan Ruggendorf and Hailey Wahlmann emerged as the grand prize winners at the Palmetto Youth Center's annual Martin Luther King Speech and Essay Contest. Ruggendorf, a high school senior from Lakewood Ranch, and Wahlmann, an eighth-grade scholar from Dr. Mona Jain Middle School, captivated the judges with their profound essays commemorating the influence and effectiveness of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s methods in today's world. The well-deserved prize for each included a computer and $150, a testament to their hard work and dedication.

Youth Excellence in Music

Simultaneously, in the field of music, three students from Parrish Community High School have proven their mettle. Miguel Yanez, Esteban Moret-Ramirez, and Caleb Couchois successfully auditioned for the revered Florida All State Choir in Tampa. The rigorous selection process involved a musicianship theory test, a sight-singing test, and a vocal quality audition. Yanez and Moret-Ramirez are set to lend their voices to the High School TTBB Choir, while Couchois will enhance the High School Concert Choir.

On the healthcare front, Sean McDermott, a Registered Nurse at Manatee Memorial Hospital, was honored with the Daisy Award. This significant accolade recognizes extraordinary nurses for their compassion, skills, and dedication in patient care.

Community Efforts in Education

Meanwhile, the Bradenton Kiwanis Club's anticipated book signing event for Judge Gilbert Smith Jr.'s 'Champions of Children' Volume II was postponed due to weather conditions. The book, chronicling the club's mission and history since 1980, will now be unveiled at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, offering a glimpse into the organization's unwavering commitment to children and education.