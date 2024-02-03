Youth Compete in Showmanship at Black Hills Stock Show

The Black Hills Stock Show in Rapid City, South Dakota, traditionally a celebration of the agricultural community's spirit and resilience, is closing its curtains on a high note, with an array of youth competitors demonstrating their skills in showmanship competitions. These contests provide a unique platform for youngsters to showcase their proficiency and dedication in preparing livestock, emphasizing not just their presentation skills, but also the quality of their work.

Commitment, Dedication, and Passion

Livestock Show Manager, Casey Huckfeldt, spoke highly of the young participants, who range in age from 8 to 21, for their commitment to caring for their animals and preparing for the event. The competition is not solely about winning, but rather about building a strong foundation of understanding and respect for the livestock they handle. It's a test of their knowledge, their patience, and, most importantly, their passion for the agricultural community.

A Tale of Success: Zane Downey

Among the talented competitors is Zane Downey, a 16-year-old Champion Senior Showman, who has been competing for eight years and has emerged victorious in his last three showman competitions. He attributes his success to rigorous practice and a deep understanding of the needs of both the competitor and the animal. It's not just about leading an animal around the ring; it's about knowing the animal, connecting with it, and presenting it in a way that highlights its best attributes.

Creating Future Leaders

These competitions not only bring to the forefront the hard work and dedication of the youth but also serve as a stepping stone, helping them grow within the agricultural community. The experience they gain, the connections they forge, and the skills they learn are invaluable tools that they will carry with them throughout their lives. As the Black Hills Stock Show concludes, it leaves behind a legacy of encouraging youth participation and fostering a new generation of agricultural leaders. The stock show is set to continue with more youth event competitions, promising a future filled with passionate, dedicated, and skilled contributors to the agricultural community.