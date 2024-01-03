Youngstown School Board Votes for Major Reconfiguration of Schools

In a critical decision that will shape the educational landscape for the next academic year, the Youngstown school board has voted in favor of a significant reconfiguration plan for several schools on the West and South sides of Youngstown, Ohio. The board voted 5-1 in favor of transforming Kirkmere Elementary into a mixed-use facility, with 60% of its capacity dedicated to pre-school and the remaining 40% allotted for administrative offices.

Deliberate Decision-making

The decision was the culmination of thoughtful discussions and deliberations that spanned several months. As board member Tina Cvetkovich emphasized, the restructuring plan was not presented to the board without thorough consideration and multiple discussions within the committee.

As part of the reconfiguration, some students from Kirkmere will be attending Taft on the South Side, while certain Taft students will be transferred to Paul C. Bunn. Furthermore, a building swap will take place between Volney Rogers Elementary and Chaney Middle School.

Responding to State Audit Recommendations

The board’s decision was a strategic move in response to a state audit that urged the district to optimise the use of its buildings. Despite the board’s assurances of no ensuing busing issues, concerns were raised by educators, including Michelle Sebaugh and Jill Cuscino. Sebaugh cited the recent stability found at Kirkmere, and Cuscino expressed her concerns about the potential for long bus rides for young children.

Change for Long-Term Benefit

Board member and Pastor Ken Donaldson voiced his belief in the necessity of change for the long-term benefit of the district. However, the decision was not without its detractors. Brenda Kimble, the sole dissenting board member, raised objections due to the perceived lack of community and staff involvement in the decision-making process. The committee, which had been meeting since June, responded by stating that the meetings were open to the public.

As this reconfiguration takes shape, the transfer process for teachers will adhere to contract language, and no layoffs are anticipated at this time. This decision marks a significant milestone in the ongoing evolution of Youngstown’s educational landscape.