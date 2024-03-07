Youngstown Prosecutor Seeks Revocation of Daron Little's Bond Amid New Domestic Violence Arrest

In a recent legal development in Youngstown, Ohio, prosecutors are pushing for the revocation of Daron Little's bond following a series of charges including gun possession and repeated domestic violence incidents. Assistant Prosecutor Katherine Jones has taken action in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, highlighting the ongoing legal battles of 57-year-old Daron Little.

Legal Troubles Escalate

Little's legal woes began with an indictment in August for multiple charges, including improper handling of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm, after a traffic stop conducted by Campbell police on April 29. Despite posting the initial $18,000 bond, Little's bond was temporarily revoked in October due to a failure to appear at a pretrial hearing, only to be reinstated later. The situation took a darker turn when Little was arrested for domestic violence in December, leading to a temporary bond revocation, which was once again reinstated in January after the charges were dropped at the victim's request.

A Pattern of Violence

The cycle of violence and legal intervention continued with another domestic violence charge on February 21, after police responded to a distress call on February 9. The victim reported an assault by Little, which resulted in visible bruising and death threats. This incident led to Jones' motion for bond revocation, emphasizing the severity and recurrence of Little's actions, which now include a third-degree felony domestic violence charge.

Implications and Community Response

As the community of Youngstown and the legal system grapple with this case, the repeated reinstatement and potential revocation of Little's bond raise questions about the efficacy of the bail system and the protection of victims of domestic violence. Little's ongoing legal saga underscores the challenges faced by the legal system in balancing the rights of the accused with the need to protect the community and prevent further violence.