Youngstown, Ohio Halts Waste-to-Energy Plant Development Amid Environmental Justice Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:20 am EST
Youngstown, Ohio Halts Waste-to-Energy Plant Development Amid Environmental Justice Concerns

In a decisive move that resonates with the global call for environmental justice, Youngstown, Ohio has put a one-year halt on the proposed development of a controversial recycled tire waste-to-energy plant. The project, spearheaded by SOBE Thermal Energy Systems, has met with strong opposition from environmental advocacy groups at the local, state, and national levels.

The Proposed Project and Its Implications

The proposed plant, intended to be located near Youngstown’s city center and adjacent to a predominantly Black neighborhood, plans to use the process of pyrolysis. This technique converts tires into synthetic gas, which can be used for heating and cooling buildings. However, critics argue that pyrolysis is essentially incineration, raising concerns about high energy consumption, carbon emissions, and potential health and environmental risks to the local community.

The Role of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has been studying a draft permit for the facility. This review process has ignited further concerns about the environmental impact of the plant, and the potential for high heat energy-intensive carbon emissions. Moreover, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has also raised questions of environmental justice and civil rights, given the plant’s proximity to neighborhoods already burdened with high levels of ground-level ozone pollution, cancer risks, and hazardous waste.

One-Year Moratorium: A Pause for Reflection

Signed by Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, the one-year moratorium allows Youngstown to thoroughly examine the potential impacts of the plant, both environmental and social. This pause provides an opportunity to address these concerns, consider local zoning rules, and delve deeper into the environmental justice and civil rights issues spotlighted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It’s a move that not only echoes the voices of concerned citizens but also validates the global need for strategic and conscientious decisions when it comes to energy production.

United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

