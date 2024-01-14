Youngstown Mourns the Loss of Calvin Hill Sr.: A Testament to Service, Faith, and Love

At the age of 92, a beacon of the Youngstown community, Calvin Hill Sr., passed away on January 5, 2024. An unwavering patriot born on March 21, 1931, Hill’s life was a testament to dedication, service, and faith. As a veteran of both the United States Army during the Korean War and the Air Force, Hill embodied the spirit of service for an impressive 37 years.

Calvin Hill Sr.: A Soldier, Servant, and Statesman

His commitment to service extended beyond the military, as a long-time employee of the City of Youngstown’s Sanitation Department. Even after retirement, Hill’s work ethic remained steadfast, reflecting his enduring dedication to his community. His community engagement was not limited to his employment; he was known for his political activism. Hill ran for several political seats, making a formidable attempt for the mayor’s office of Youngstown in 2021.

A Life Anchored in Faith and Family

Hill’s life was deeply rooted in his Christian faith. Serving as a trustee and Sunday School Member at the Community Church of God, Hill’s dedication to his faith was unwavering. He also supported the Church of God of North Dade in Miami Gardens, Florida. His steadfast faith was a cornerstone of his life, reflected in his love for his family. Married to his beloved wife, Ulois Irby, for 38 years until her passing, they raised three children together. Hill’s love extended beyond his immediate family, as a fan of the Cleveland Browns, his humor, kindness, and love for God resonated among his family and friends.

Leaving a Legacy of Love

Calvin Hill Sr. is survived by his children, Joyce Ann Lorance and Michael Hill, a daughter-in-law, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. His caregivers, including Joyce and Dewey Lorance, who were recognized for their exceptional care. His funeral arrangements were entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. As the community mourns the loss of a dedicated veteran, community servant, and devout Christian, his legacy of service, faith, and love continues to inspire.