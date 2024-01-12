Young Orator Brings Dr. King’s Vision to Life, Wins MLK Jr. Oratory Competition

Fourth grader Montoia Murray from Houston ISD’s Blackshear Elementary School emerged as the victor in the 28th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Competition, delivering an evocative speech that echoed the reverberations of Dr. King’s iconic ‘I Have a Dream’ address six decades later. Her triumph in the competition, held at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, showcased her formidable oratory skills and stage presence, earning her a $1,000 prize and a new iPad.

Reflecting on Dr. King’s Vision

The competition’s theme, ‘How would Dr. King reflect on the 60 years since his I Have a Dream speech?’ provided a platform for the young participants to delve into the profound impact of Dr. King’s vision on the current societal landscape. Montoia’s heartfelt speech moved many attendees to tears as she eloquently articulated the enduring relevance of Dr. King’s message in the face of persisting challenges such as racial discrimination, gun violence, and mass incarceration.

The Power of Preparation

Montoia, with the dedicated assistance of campus librarian Rhonda Miller-Eaglin, dedicated significant time and effort into preparing for the competition. The fruit of her labor was evident in her powerful delivery and persuasive rhetoric that resonated deeply with the judges and audience alike.

Other Winners and the Competition’s Aim

Among the 165 students from 20 HISD schools who participated in the competition, Solieh McKnight from Law Elementary secured second place, and Ilsa Lucia Aguilar from Pleasantville Elementary clinched third place. Their award-winning speeches creatively used football metaphors to discuss civil rights progress and encouraged building community through neighborly interactions. The competition aims not only to commemorate Dr. King’s legacy but also to inspire the young participants to reflect on the state of civil rights and develop their writing and public speaking skills.

Each finalist in the competition was recognized with an iPad, a plaque, a gift bag, and a monetary gift. However, beyond these tangible rewards, the event served as an inspiring testament to the enduring influence of Dr. King’s message and the potential of the young voices ready to carry it forward.