Education

Young Musicians Shine at Saxophone Symposium; Former Mayor Reflects; Peninsula Could Host Tule Elk

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
Young Musicians Shine at Saxophone Symposium; Former Mayor Reflects; Peninsula Could Host Tule Elk

At the prestigious 44th International Saxophone Symposium, to be held at George Mason University in Virginia, the spotlight is set to shine on the Triquetra Quartet from Gunn High School in Palo Alto. The quartet, comprising high school prodigies Tyler Featherman, Theo Fong, Ethan Hong, and Kabir Mahajan, will perform at the High School Honors Recital during the symposium—a high-profile event featuring over 150 performances, lectures, and masterclasses.

Ex-Mayor Kou’s Eventful Year

Meanwhile, Palo Alto’s former Mayor Lydia Kou looked back on a year filled with memorable incidents and trials during her final meeting as mayor. From weathering a storm and dealing with gas bill hikes to handling housing mandates, Lydia Kou held the helm steady. One of her most memorable moments was a selfie with none other than President Joe Biden. Kou’s leadership during challenging times, including standing up to Zoom bombers at council meetings, has earned her wide recognition.

Praise for Kou’s Leadership

Greer Stone, the newly appointed mayor, lauded Kou’s bravery and the exemplary leadership she demonstrated during her tenure. Her courage and steadfastness in the face of adversity have set a high bar for those who follow in her footsteps.

Potential New Habitat for Tule Elk

On an environmental note, a recent study suggests that the Peninsula in California could become the new home for the tule elk, a species that has made a remarkable comeback from the brink of extinction. The study, published in the California Fish and Wildlife Journal, posits that 2,000 square miles of the Peninsula could potentially support the elk population. This move could significantly reduce wildfire risks and generate state revenue through tourism and hunting.

Dr. Rick Lanman, a co-author of the study, underscores the ecological benefits of reintroducing elk to the area. However, to realize this vision, officials might need to weigh options like translocation or constructing an overpass for wildlife crossings.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

