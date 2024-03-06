Young Futures Launches $1M Lonely Hearts Club to Combat Teen Digital Isolation

WASHINGTON--Young Futures, a pioneering non-profit, announced today the initiation of The Lonely Hearts Club, a challenge aimed at fostering social connectivity and the welfare of teenagers in the digital age. This $1 million initiative, supported by Pivotal Ventures, Susan Crown Exchange, and The Goodness Web, seeks to empower early-stage non-profits with innovative solutions that promote healthy relationships among young individuals and their caregivers in a technology-dominated world.

With the rise of digital device and platform usage doubling among teens since 2015, the challenge emphasizes the critical need for resources that guide young people in navigating their tech interactions. Katya Hancock, Young Futures' Executive Director, along with Kelsey Noonan of Pivotal Ventures, underscored the importance of this initiative in addressing the escalating loneliness and isolation experienced by today's youth, while also highlighting a commitment to inclusivity and equity in solution development.

Empowering Youth in a Digital Era

Young Futures stands at the forefront of a significant movement to redefine how young people engage with technology. By focusing on building strong, healthy connections, the initiative aims to counteract the growing trend of isolation among teenagers, a concern that has been magnified by the continuous rise in online activity. The partnership with the Foundation for Social Connection and the guidance from their Scientific Advisory Council further bolster the program's foundation, ensuring that the solutions developed are rooted in scientific evidence and best practices.

Innovative Solutions for Social Connection

The Lonely Hearts Club challenge is a call to action for non-profits and grassroots organizations to present their most creative ideas for fostering teen wellbeing in the digital landscape. Grantees, dubbed Young Futures Innovators, will be admitted into the Young Futures Academy. This six-month development program will offer them leadership training, mentorship, and media support, culminating in a Showcase event where they can present their solutions to a wide audience of potential funders and partners. Interested organizations are encouraged to apply by April 5, 2024, and attend an informational session on March 28.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Youth Digital Wellbeing

As Young Futures embarks on this ambitious journey, the potential impacts on teen wellbeing and social connectivity are profound. The challenge not only seeks immediate solutions but also aims to spark a broader conversation on the role of technology in our lives and how we can ensure it serves to enhance, rather than detract from, our human connections. With the backing of influential philanthropy groups and a focus on equitable and inclusive solutions, The Lonely Hearts Club stands as a beacon of hope for young people navigating the complexities of the digital world.