Armenia

Young Diasporans Serve their Homeland through Paros Foundation’s Program

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:43 pm EST
In the warm embrace of the summer of 2023, a cluster of youthful Armenians from the diaspora answered the call to serve their homeland through the Paros Foundation’s SERVICE Armenia program. Nineteen participants and two diligent coordinators, hailing from various corners of the United States including California, Texas, and Tennessee, journeyed to Armenia to immerse themselves in community service.

Service with a Smile

Their projects were varied, yet equally impactful. They brought joy to the lives of children from orphanages and special needs institutions by arranging for amusement park outings. An old melody was given a new tune as they renovated the Talin School of Music. The foreign sport of lacrosse was taught at the Debi Arach Children’s Center, introducing a new form of recreation. Meanwhile, empathy was served alongside groceries in Gyumri, and order was brought to a new Paros Foundation facility through a thorough cleaning.

Personal Experiences

Two individuals, high school senior Nicole Timour and college sophomore Renée Deramerian, have shared their insightful experiences. Nicole’s narrative paints a picture of the eye-opening impact of contributing to the Gyumri housing crisis and the profound connections formed with local Armenians and fellow volunteers. Renée, on the other hand, reflects upon her evolving relationship with Armenia. From family visits that initially sparked her interest, to her significant role as a coordinator in the program, she notes the growth of the city, the changing attitudes of its people, and the unique experiences she has gathered over the years.

Reaping the Rewards of Service

The program underscores the strong bond between the Armenian diaspora and the homeland, illustrating the rewards of service and cultural connection. It is a testament to the power of collective effort and the resilience of the Armenian spirit, fostering a sense of unity and community amongst the participants and those they serve. It is these individual stories of service, camaraderie, and personal growth that truly encapsulate the heart of the SERVICE Armenia program.

Armenia United States
Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

