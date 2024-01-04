Young Delegate Julia Oska Represents Youth and Collegiate Voices at Catholic Synod

At a tender age of 21, Julia Oska, a student at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, made her mark as one of the youngest delegates and a voting member from the United States and Canada at the Synod on Synodality. The event, convened by the Catholic Church, was a bold step by Pope Francis to broaden the concept of the synod to encompass all the baptized, encouraging young people’s participation to create a ‘mess’—a metaphor symbolizing a chaotic yet Spirit-led process towards harmony.

The Voices of the Young

Oska, a physics major hailing from Poland, represented her school and allied with a coalition of Catholic colleges in the Philadelphia Archdiocese called SCHEAP. This coalition played a crucial role in facilitating listening sessions to incorporate student voices into the synodal process. Students shared their visions for the Church through words and artwork, emphasizing the Church’s need to connect with young people, LGBTQ individuals, and women.

Addressing Divisive Issues

The synod’s documents and discussions were inclusive, prioritizing the youth and focusing on empathetic dialogue over divisive issues such as LGBTQ inclusion and the role of women in the Church. This approach reflected in the Synod’s actions, including an ecumenical Taize prayer vigil presided over by Pope Francis, where synod participants sat with members of Protestant and Eastern Orthodox churches. The vigil emphasized silence as a synodal tool for fostering constructive dialogue.

Continuing the Work of Discernment

Oska and other student leaders are in the throes of continuing the work of discernment in preparation for the next synod meeting in 2024. Plans are afoot to train more students as facilitators and for student gatherings and listening sessions to continue the work of discernment. The synod’s proposition for the youth reveals a clear intent to involve the younger generation more deeply in the Church’s future.