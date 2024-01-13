en English
Young Couple’s Journey to Financial Independence: Early Retirement at 29

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:15 pm EST
Young Couple’s Journey to Financial Independence: Early Retirement at 29

Driven by a deft investment strategy and a frugal lifestyle, Joe and Ali Olson, a young couple, managed to retire at the tender age of 29. Both former teachers, they married in college and embarked on their careers in Las Vegas, immediately after the 2008 housing crisis. Little did they know, the financial discipline they exercised during their college days would pave the way to an early retirement.

The Path to Financial Independence

Surprisingly, the Olsons were able to save approximately 80% of their income, a feat they attribute to maintaining a lifestyle similar to their college days. Understanding the potential in the real estate sector, they invested their savings in rental properties – a move that would turn out to be a game-changer. By 2020, they owned 19 rental properties scattered across the United States, a testament to their financial acumen and disciplined approach.

Reaping the Rewards

Their astute investments in real estate eventually bore fruit, enabling them to replace their joint salary of nearly $88,000. This financial independence led them to retire from their jobs in 2015, much earlier than most people do. However, their journey was not devoid of challenges. They had to find meaningful ways to spend their time and explain their early retirement to others. This is particularly pertinent considering they are parents to three children under the age of 5.

Life after Retirement

Post-retirement, Joe Olson has dedicated over 300 hours volunteering at Habitat for Humanity, while Ali Olson has channeled her energy into novel writing. They also run a blog where they share their experiences as young retirees. Their insightful narratives offer a fresh perspective on the unexpected aspects of retiring in your 20s. The Olsons’ story also touches on various financial services and tips, including credit cards, loans, banking, mortgages, insurance, credit monitoring, personal finance, small business management, taxes, and investing.

The Olsons’ journey offers a unique blueprint for those seeking financial independence and early retirement. Their disciplined approach, coupled with their astute investment in real estate, has set them on a path that most can only dream of. They serve as a shining example of how financial discipline, shrewd investments, and a frugal lifestyle can lead to an early retirement.

author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

