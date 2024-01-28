Young Anglers Triumph at Bayou Segnette State Park Bass Tournament

Bayou Segnette State Park in Louisiana recently witnessed the culmination of the High School East Division bass tournament and the LA Bass Nation Juniors tournament. With young anglers from various institutions participating, the event was a testament to their skill and competitive spirit in the world of bass fishing.

Impressive Performance in High School Division

137 teams competed in the High School Division, with the top 25 teams showcasing impressive catches. Leading the scoreboard were Destin Morales and Samual Cobb Jr. from Livingston Bassmasters. They secured the first position with a total catch weight of 12.81 pounds.

Following them were Grayson Bonfils and Hayes Wilt from EBR Bassmasters, with a weight of 8.66 pounds. Ridge Mabile and Evan Aucoin from Assumption High secured third place with 7.62 pounds. The largest bass in this division, however, was caught by Carter Lanclos and Brandon Courville from Sulphur High, weighing 4.23 pounds.

Junior Division Dominated by Jr. SW Bassmasters

The Juniors Division featured 35 teams, with the top 8 teams being led by Lane Leray and Cooper Johnson from Jr. SW Bassmasters. They dominated the scoreboard with a 5.47-pound catch. Reese Forbes and Cooper Kropog, also from Jr. SW Bassmasters, followed closely with a 4.3-pound catch. The largest bass in the Juniors Division was caught by Michael Ponson and Jax Daigle from Lafourche Jrs, weighing in at 3.5 pounds.

A Showcase of Skill and Competitive Spirit

The tournament served as an impressive display of the skills and competitive spirit of young anglers representing various schools and clubs. It was a notable performance, especially considering the challenging conditions of competitive bass fishing. The results of the tournament not only highlighted the exceptional talent of these young anglers but also underscored the growing popularity and potential of bass fishing as a competitive sport among the younger generation.