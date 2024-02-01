Young AmeriTowne Takes Financial Literacy 'On the Road' to Pueblo

In an atmosphere abuzz with fledgling mayors, earnest small business owners, and diligent bank managers, the halls of Minnequa Elementary School in Pueblo, Colorado, transformed into a vibrant microcosm of a functioning town. This feat was achieved courtesy of Young AmeriTowne's 'On the Road' program, which arrived in the city with a mission to impart financial literacy to 4th and 5th-grade students.

Youthful Stewards of Finance

Young AmeriTowne, a program incepted in 1987, has been a beacon of financial education for Denver metro area students. However, its recent expansion to Pueblo marks a significant milestone in the program's journey. The program's essence is to provide children with the opportunity to run their own miniature town, replete with a student-elected government and a gamut of businesses. This immersive approach to financial education has been instrumental in shaping the financial acumen of over 800,000 children since its inception.

A City Within a School

At Minnequa Elementary, the program unfolded with an opening ceremony that saw the inauguration of a student mayor and the unveiling of various town businesses. The ceremony, broadcasted by a student-operated radio station, carried an infectious energy that permeated the whole school. Prior to this, the students had undergone a 6-8 week curriculum, which was a mirror image of the curriculum provided to Denver metro students. The curriculum, designed to be engaging and practical, handed the students workbooks, debit cards, and checkbooks, making the learning experience tangible.

Spreading the Seeds of Financial Literacy

The impact of Young AmeriTowne's efforts has not been confined to Denver or Pueblo. The program is rapidly spreading its wings, with Rye Elementary School slated to embark on its financial literacy journey soon. An opening ceremony is already in the pipeline and will be staged at the Fortino Ballroom at Pueblo Community College. As Young AmeriTowne continues to expand, it is set to shape the financial future of countless more children, arming them with the knowledge and skills required to navigate the nuances of finance.