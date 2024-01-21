Yosemite's New Reservation System: A Loophole for Visitors

In a bid to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance the visitor experience, Yosemite National Park has implemented a novel reservation system, effective from April 13 to August 15, starting in 2024. This new requirement has spurred some visitors to explore unconventional methods to gain access to the park, circumventing the reservation necessity.

Loophole in the Reservation System

A pragmatic strategy to sidestep the reservation system has emerged—booking accommodations at proximate hotels such as the Evergreen Lodge or Rush Creek Lodge. These establishments provide guided tours inclusive of park access, offering a loophole, as the park's reservation prerequisites do not extend to visitors on guided tours with these hotels.

Decades-Old Lodge Offers Guided Tours

Evergreen Lodge, founded in 1921, and Rush Creek Lodge proffer a variety of activities and tours tailored to diverse visitor preferences and activity levels. These encompass traditional Peyote beading classes, full-day tours, off-roading, and snowshoeing, among others. Not only do these tours grant entry into Yosemite, but they also present curated experiences led by expert guides who divulge insider tips and must-see locations.

Reservation System and Summer Restrictions

The innovative reservation system for Yosemite commences on February 10th, 2024, with more stringent summer limitations beginning July 1st. Visitors who prefer to eschew the reservation system can therefore exploit the guided tours offered by these lodges to relish a stress-free visit to Yosemite National Park.