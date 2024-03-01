York Tech Triumphs: First in PA to Stage Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The York County School of Technology (York Tech) has achieved a significant milestone by being selected to perform the Tony-winning Broadway play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, marking a first for Pennsylvania. This honor comes as part of the Broadway Licensing Global's 'Wands at the Ready' Contest, distinguishing York Tech as one of the pioneering high schools nationwide to bring this magical play to life.

Advertisment

Contest Victory Spells Success

York Tech's journey to this achievement began with a collaborative effort led by Brandon May, head of the drama club, and Calvin Weary of the Weary Arts Group. Together, they produced a compelling 90-second video showcasing the school's diverse and inclusive environment, emphasizing why York Tech was the ideal setting for the play. Competing against specialized magnet schools, York Tech's unique proposition as a comprehensive technical school with a deep love for theater set them apart, securing their win among 29 schools across the country.

Preparations and Anticipation

Advertisment

With performances scheduled for the first two weekends in November, the school community is buzzing with excitement. The original Broadway play, known for its three-hour runtime, is being adapted to suit high school performances, shortening it to approximately two hours. This adaptation presents York Tech with an opportunity to infuse their creativity into the production, leveraging their technical programs and artistic talents. The anticipation is not just limited to the school; the broader York County community eagerly awaits the chance to experience the magic of live theater locally, bridging the gap for those unable to see the show on Broadway.

Expanding Horizons Through Theater

The privilege of staging Harry Potter and the Cursed Child not only represents a milestone for York Tech but also serves as a testament to the power of theater in education. By involving students from various technical disciplines, the production underscores the importance of arts in fostering creativity and teamwork. More so, it highlights the inclusive spirit of the school, bringing together students from diverse backgrounds to achieve a common goal. This initiative, supported by the original creative team including playwright Jack Thorne, director John Tiffany, and producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, with the blessing of J.K. Rowling, promises to be a significant cultural event for York County.

The anticipation for York Tech's production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child extends beyond the school boundaries, setting the stage for a memorable theatrical experience that underscores the importance of arts in education and community engagement. As York Tech prepares to bring the magical world of Harry Potter to life, they not only celebrate their achievement but also embrace the opportunity to inspire a love for live theater in the hearts of many.