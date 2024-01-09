en English
York County Braces for Severe Weather: Wind Advisory Issued, Schools Switch to E-Learning

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:05 pm EST
York County Braces for Severe Weather: Wind Advisory Issued, Schools Switch to E-Learning

Residents of York County woke up to a wet and blustery morning on January 9, as the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg forecasted up to three inches of rain and potential thunderstorms. The severity of the weather led the York County Office of Emergency Management in Rock Hill to issue a 12-hour wind advisory, effective from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., affecting much of the Carolinas and Georgia.

Rock Hill Under Flood Watch

The heavy rain and storm predictions prompted a flood watch for York County and several neighboring counties, including Chester and Lancaster. Half an inch of rain had already fallen by early morning, setting a foreboding tone for the rest of the day. City officials have since been urging drivers to avoid flooded roads and to use hazard lights only when parked, as a precautionary safety measure.

Schools Shift to E-Learning

In light of the rough weather conditions, local school districts took the prudent step of switching to e-learning for the day and cancelling all on-campus activities. This decision falls in line with state law, which prohibits school buses from operating under high wind conditions. Winds were predicted to sustain at 20 to 30 MPH, with gusts potentially reaching up to 50 MPH.

Meeting Postponed as Precaution

Reflecting a community-wide concern for safety, the Rock Hill School Board rescheduled their January 9 meeting to the afternoon of January 10. The delay is a sobering reminder of the possible dangers and disruptions caused by severe weather, including threats of tornadoes, power outages, and hazards from fallen trees and power lines.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

    © 2023 BNN
