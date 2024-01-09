York County Braces for Severe Weather: Wind Advisory Issued, Schools Switch to E-Learning

Residents of York County woke up to a wet and blustery morning on January 9, as the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg forecasted up to three inches of rain and potential thunderstorms. The severity of the weather led the York County Office of Emergency Management in Rock Hill to issue a 12-hour wind advisory, effective from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., affecting much of the Carolinas and Georgia.

Rock Hill Under Flood Watch

The heavy rain and storm predictions prompted a flood watch for York County and several neighboring counties, including Chester and Lancaster. Half an inch of rain had already fallen by early morning, setting a foreboding tone for the rest of the day. City officials have since been urging drivers to avoid flooded roads and to use hazard lights only when parked, as a precautionary safety measure.

Schools Shift to E-Learning

In light of the rough weather conditions, local school districts took the prudent step of switching to e-learning for the day and cancelling all on-campus activities. This decision falls in line with state law, which prohibits school buses from operating under high wind conditions. Winds were predicted to sustain at 20 to 30 MPH, with gusts potentially reaching up to 50 MPH.

Meeting Postponed as Precaution

Reflecting a community-wide concern for safety, the Rock Hill School Board rescheduled their January 9 meeting to the afternoon of January 10. The delay is a sobering reminder of the possible dangers and disruptions caused by severe weather, including threats of tornadoes, power outages, and hazards from fallen trees and power lines.