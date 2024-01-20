York County Braces for Cold Snap Before Expected Warm-Up

As the icy winds sweep across York County, the residents brace themselves for a biting cold snap. The weekend paints a frigid picture with Saturday's high struggling to reach 22 degrees. With the northwest winds blowing at a pace of 11 to 17 mph, gusting up to 28 mph, the county's inhabitants may feel the chill deepening to a sharp 4 degrees. As nightfall descends, the wind chill could potentially intensify the cold to feel like a bracing minus-2 degrees as the mercury dips to around 17 degrees.

The Weekend Forecast

The Sunday forecast doesn't offer much respite either, with a predicted high hovering near 30 degrees and a frosty low around 10. Wind gusts maintain their hold, potentially reaching up to 26 mph. However, the citizens can look forward to a gradual warm-up during the subsequent week, with the thermometer expected to climb into the 50s by Thursday.

Midweek Changes

Along with the warming trend, the likelihood of rain increases, beginning with a 40% chance on Tuesday night. This probability escalates to a substantial 70% by Thursday. Monday's outlook is relatively brighter, with mostly sunny conditions and a high nearing 36 degrees. The nights will continue to be chilly, with temperatures expected to plummet to the mid-20s.

The Week Ahead

Residents should keep their raincoats at the ready as the week progresses. The chance of precipitation peaks midweek, with a 60% likelihood on Wednesday, and this heightened chance of rain persists through Friday. Despite the initial cold snap, York County looks forward to an eventual warm-up, promising respite from the frosty onslaught.