Yonkers Police Warns of Treacherous Road Conditions Amid Wintry Mix

The Yonkers Police Department has issued a stark warning to residents about perilous road conditions brought about by a wintry mix of precipitation. While the city hasn’t been blanketed in a significant layer of snow, the combination of diverse weather conditions has transformed the roads of Yonkers and its neighboring areas into a slippery hazard.

City’s Hilly Geography Worsens Conditions

The steep and undulating topography of Yonkers exacerbates the treacherous conditions. The hilly terrain, slick with the wintry mix, poses a serious challenge to motorists. Prudence is advised as the city’s unique geography combined with the slippery roads presents a serious risk to drivers.

Police Advisory: Avoid Unnecessary Travel

The Yonkers Police have urged the public to abstain from driving unless absolutely essential. This advisory is aimed at facilitating the Department of Public Works (DPW) crews to treat the roads effectively. By limiting unnecessary travel, the DPW crews can work more efficiently, mitigating the danger on the city’s roads.

First Snowfall Calls for Extra Caution

Marking the first snowfall after a prolonged non-snow period, the police have emphasized the importance of driving with extra caution and patience. The sudden shift in weather may catch some residents off guard, leading to potentially dangerous situations on the road. Being unprepared for such treacherous driving conditions could lead to accidents, making the police’s warning even more critical.