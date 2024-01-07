en English
Safety

Yonkers Police Warns of Treacherous Road Conditions Amid Wintry Mix

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:13 am EST
Yonkers Police Warns of Treacherous Road Conditions Amid Wintry Mix

The Yonkers Police Department has issued a stark warning to residents about perilous road conditions brought about by a wintry mix of precipitation. While the city hasn’t been blanketed in a significant layer of snow, the combination of diverse weather conditions has transformed the roads of Yonkers and its neighboring areas into a slippery hazard.

City’s Hilly Geography Worsens Conditions

The steep and undulating topography of Yonkers exacerbates the treacherous conditions. The hilly terrain, slick with the wintry mix, poses a serious challenge to motorists. Prudence is advised as the city’s unique geography combined with the slippery roads presents a serious risk to drivers.

Police Advisory: Avoid Unnecessary Travel

The Yonkers Police have urged the public to abstain from driving unless absolutely essential. This advisory is aimed at facilitating the Department of Public Works (DPW) crews to treat the roads effectively. By limiting unnecessary travel, the DPW crews can work more efficiently, mitigating the danger on the city’s roads.

First Snowfall Calls for Extra Caution

Marking the first snowfall after a prolonged non-snow period, the police have emphasized the importance of driving with extra caution and patience. The sudden shift in weather may catch some residents off guard, leading to potentially dangerous situations on the road. Being unprepared for such treacherous driving conditions could lead to accidents, making the police’s warning even more critical.

Safety
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

