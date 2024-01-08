Yonkers Fire Department Mourns the Loss of Revered Retired Member, John Garbowski

The Yonkers Fire Department has been steeped in sorrow following the abrupt death of retired member, John Garbowski, who passed away on January 3, 2024, at the age of 66. Known fondly to his comrades as ‘Big John’ or ‘Trophy Head,’ Garbowski was a revered figure within the department, celebrated for his storytelling, quick wit, and an infectious laugh that could brighten the gloomiest of days.

Renowned Service

Garbowski was born in Yonkers in 1957 and embarked on his service with the department in 1989. Over the course of his career, he was delegated to Engine 304 and Station 13, before returning to his original post at Engine 304. Garbowski’s tenure spanned over two decades, leading up to his retirement in 2009; a period marked by steadfast dedication and an unwavering commitment to his community.

Union Leadership

In addition to his service as a firefighter, Garbowski also played an instrumental role in the department’s union, Local 628. He served as the union’s president until 2005, further testament to his leadership and passion for his fellow firefighters’ welfare.

Life Beyond Service

Off the clock, Garbowski was a man of many interests. His love for the outdoors was only rivaled by his passion for cooking and his dedication to spending quality time with his family. He is survived by his wife Lynn, daughters Staci and Alexis, grandchildren, and brothers. His legacy as a loving husband, a devoted father, and a doting grandfather will be cherished by those he left behind.

A visitation service to honor Garbowski’s memory will be held at McHoul Funeral Home in Hopewell Junction. His memory will be carried forward through stories shared, lives touched, and the indelible mark he left on the Yonkers Fire Department.