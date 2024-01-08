Yonkers Fire Department Mourns Loss of Retired Firefighter John Garbowski

The Yonkers Fire Department, encompassing the heart of Westchester and Hudson Valley, is steeped in melancholy, mourning the sudden loss of retired firefighter John Garbowski. Aged 66, Garbowski passed away unexpectedly on January 3, leaving behind a legacy of service, leadership, and community.

A Lifetime of Service

Born in 1957, in the very city he would come to serve, Yonkers, Garbowski dedicated his professional life to the Yonkers Fire Department. Joining the ranks in 1989, his 20-year career saw him serve in various capacities across different stations, including Engine 304 and Station 13, before his retirement in 2009. His commitment to his department extended beyond his daily service. He played an active role in the department’s union, Local 628, and served as its president up until 2005.

‘Big John’ – A Larger Than Life Personality

John Garbowski was not just a firefighter; he was a character within the community. Known for his great stature and vibrant personality, he earned the affectionate monikers ‘Big John’ and ‘Trophy Head.’ An avid outdoorsman, he found joy in the simple pleasures of life. Cooking, spending quality time with his family, and being in the great outdoors were his sources of joy. His obituary paints a vivid picture of a loving husband, a devoted father, and a cherished grandfather. It emphasized the happiness he derived from his family, a testament to the man behind the firefighter’s helmet.

A Community in Mourning

John Garbowski’s sudden departure leaves a void in the heart of the Yonkers Fire Department and the community he served. He is survived by his wife Lynn, his daughters Staci and Alexis, their husbands, his cherished grandchildren, and his brothers. A visitation service has been scheduled for January 9 at McHoul Funeral Home in Hopewell Junction, allowing loved ones and the community to pay their respects. His positive impact, his infectious personality, and his unwavering commitment to service are remembered fondly, and his absence is deeply felt by all who knew him.