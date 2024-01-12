en English
Conflict & Defence

Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Threaten Retaliation Following US and UK Strikes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:00 am EST
Yemen’s Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, are threatening retaliation following American and British strikes. The military action was incited by a series of drone and missile attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, disrupting global shipping and costing an estimated $200 billion in international trade. The strikes reportedly resulted in five casualties and six wounded individuals. Eyewitness narratives of explosions in Yemen’s capital and a significant port city controlled by the Houthi faction add to the rising tension in the region.

US and Allies Respond to Houthi Aggression

Last month, the United States formed a coalition of over twenty nations dubbed Operation Prosperity Guardian to respond to Houthi assaults on vessels in the Red Sea. Following another attack on shipping lanes, US and UK forces launched air and missile strikes against dozens of Houthi installations in Yemen. The strikes were primarily aimed at depriving the Houthis of the means to conduct further attacks against US coalition and commercial maritime traffic. The mission aimed to increase ship protection in the Red Sea, thereby safeguarding international shipping routes.

Escalating Tensions in the Middle East

The Houthi rebels’ vow of retaliation could potentially escalate tensions in the Middle East, impacting oil markets and global trade. The strikes have placed focus on Iran’s involvement in the conflict and raised concerns about triggering a broader conflict in the region. President Joe Biden’s statement on the strikes underscores the US’s commitment to protecting international maritime vessels and their crucial role in global commerce. Analysts predict higher oil prices due to the turbulence and the potential for conflict escalation.

Conflict & Defence United States Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

