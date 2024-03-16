Yellowstone Update: Final Season Filming Schedule Amid Kevin Costner's Exit

Fans of the acclaimed series Yellowstone have been on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating updates about the fate of the show's final season, especially in light of star Kevin Costner's rumored departure. Ian Bohen, a key cast member, recently shed light on the production timeline, indicating a late spring to early summer restart, with the goal of airing the concluding episodes by autumn 2024.
New Filming Dates and Season Finale Hints
According to Bohen, the Yellowstone crew is rumored to resume filming in May, though this could potentially push to June. This schedule aligns with the series' target to return to screens by November, possibly stretching into December. Bohen also teased the possibility of the series finale coinciding with the Super Bowl, aiming for a monumental conclusion to this beloved saga.
Impact of Kevin Costner's Departure
Kevin Costner's exit from Yellowstone has been a major talking point, with speculation about how it would affect the series' conclusion. Despite these challenges, Bohen emphasized the importance of the story and the cast's commitment to delivering a satisfying end. He highlighted the strange feeling of approaching the end of an era but remained optimistic about the show's legacy.
Future of Yellowstone and Its Stars
As Yellowstone prepares for its final bow, speculation about a sequel series continues, with hopes that Matthew McConaughey will join the franchise. Bohen's insights provide fans with much-needed clarity and anticipation for the series' conclusion, ensuring that, despite behind-the-scenes turmoil, the show aims to conclude on a high note.