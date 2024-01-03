‘Yellowstone’ Misses Out on Golden Globe Nominations: A Look at the Drama’s Journey

Paramount Network’s critically-acclaimed drama series, ‘Yellowstone’, starring Kevin Costner as the rugged John Dutton, has been noticeably left out of the nominations for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards set to take place on January 7, 2024. The series fell short of meeting the eligibility criteria for consideration as it aired merely one episode in the qualifying year, falling drastically below the required 150 program minutes.

Costner’s Golden Globe Win Amidst ‘Yellowstone’s’ Ineligibility

Despite the series’ ineligibility, Kevin Costner, the heart and soul of ‘Yellowstone’, bagged the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Television Series in 2023. Costner, however, was unable to attend the award ceremony due to severe flooding incidents in California. Opting to celebrate the win with his family at home, Costner shared the intimate moments of jubilation on Instagram.

‘Yellowstone’ to Continue Production for Final Season

The lone episode of ‘Yellowstone’ that aired in 2023 was Season 5 Episode 8. Despite the limited airing, the series is slated to continue production for the second half of its final season, Season 5, with its expected release in November 2024.

Expanding the ‘Yellowstone’ Universe

Series creator Taylor Sheridan is not limiting the ‘Yellowstone’ narrative to its original series. He is actively developing an expanding universe with new spinoffs, including the prequels ‘1883’ and ‘1923’, and the highly-anticipated ‘1944’. A sequel ‘2024’ is also in the pipeline, promising fans more of the intense drama and captivating storytelling they have come to love in ‘Yellowstone’.

The Golden Globe Awards, an event celebrated globally for its recognition of excellence in film and television, will be broadcast on CBS. Despite ‘Yellowstone’s’ absence in the nominations, the awards promise to be a riveting event for viewers worldwide.