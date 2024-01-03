en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

‘Yellowstone’ Misses Out on Golden Globe Nominations: A Look at the Drama’s Journey

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:07 pm EST
‘Yellowstone’ Misses Out on Golden Globe Nominations: A Look at the Drama’s Journey

Paramount Network’s critically-acclaimed drama series, ‘Yellowstone’, starring Kevin Costner as the rugged John Dutton, has been noticeably left out of the nominations for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards set to take place on January 7, 2024. The series fell short of meeting the eligibility criteria for consideration as it aired merely one episode in the qualifying year, falling drastically below the required 150 program minutes.

Costner’s Golden Globe Win Amidst ‘Yellowstone’s’ Ineligibility

Despite the series’ ineligibility, Kevin Costner, the heart and soul of ‘Yellowstone’, bagged the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Television Series in 2023. Costner, however, was unable to attend the award ceremony due to severe flooding incidents in California. Opting to celebrate the win with his family at home, Costner shared the intimate moments of jubilation on Instagram.

‘Yellowstone’ to Continue Production for Final Season

The lone episode of ‘Yellowstone’ that aired in 2023 was Season 5 Episode 8. Despite the limited airing, the series is slated to continue production for the second half of its final season, Season 5, with its expected release in November 2024.

Expanding the ‘Yellowstone’ Universe

Series creator Taylor Sheridan is not limiting the ‘Yellowstone’ narrative to its original series. He is actively developing an expanding universe with new spinoffs, including the prequels ‘1883’ and ‘1923’, and the highly-anticipated ‘1944’. A sequel ‘2024’ is also in the pipeline, promising fans more of the intense drama and captivating storytelling they have come to love in ‘Yellowstone’.

The Golden Globe Awards, an event celebrated globally for its recognition of excellence in film and television, will be broadcast on CBS. Despite ‘Yellowstone’s’ absence in the nominations, the awards promise to be a riveting event for viewers worldwide.

0
United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
1 min ago
Cape Coral Felon Found Asleep in Stolen Car with Loaded Gun
In a striking incident, a convicted felon was discovered asleep in a stolen vehicle with a loaded firearm in his lap. The car was reported stolen by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, identified as Alexander Mitchell Clark, a 23-year-old resident of Cape Coral, now faces charges of grand theft and possession of a
Cape Coral Felon Found Asleep in Stolen Car with Loaded Gun
Close Call on Interstate 80: Driver Escapes with Minor Injuries Amid Snowy Conditions
2 mins ago
Close Call on Interstate 80: Driver Escapes with Minor Injuries Amid Snowy Conditions
Attorney General Bob Ferguson Criticized Over Settlement Check Distribution
2 mins ago
Attorney General Bob Ferguson Criticized Over Settlement Check Distribution
Grand Rapids Museum's Carousel Pavilion to Undergo Major Renovation
1 min ago
Grand Rapids Museum's Carousel Pavilion to Undergo Major Renovation
Canaan Inc. Scores Major Bitcoin Mining Machine Orders from Cipher and Stronghold
1 min ago
Canaan Inc. Scores Major Bitcoin Mining Machine Orders from Cipher and Stronghold
Massachusetts State Lottery to Launch 'Lifetime Millions', A New $50 Scratch Ticket Game
1 min ago
Massachusetts State Lottery to Launch 'Lifetime Millions', A New $50 Scratch Ticket Game
Latest Headlines
World News
Manchester United Eyes Valencia's Javi Guerra Amid Transfer Speculations
38 seconds
Manchester United Eyes Valencia's Javi Guerra Amid Transfer Speculations
Scottish Premiership January Transfer Window: Fans Weigh in on Squad Reinforcements
39 seconds
Scottish Premiership January Transfer Window: Fans Weigh in on Squad Reinforcements
Ohio's 'Baby & Me' Program Aims to Help Pregnant Women Quit Smoking
45 seconds
Ohio's 'Baby & Me' Program Aims to Help Pregnant Women Quit Smoking
Real Madrid's Victory in Latest Match: A Display of Resilience and Brilliance
1 min
Real Madrid's Victory in Latest Match: A Display of Resilience and Brilliance
Attorney General Bob Ferguson Criticized Over Settlement Check Distribution
2 mins
Attorney General Bob Ferguson Criticized Over Settlement Check Distribution
Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium Sees Major Budget Boost
2 mins
Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium Sees Major Budget Boost
Mehak Mushtaq: Baramulla's Lone Female Cyclist Gears Up for National Championship
2 mins
Mehak Mushtaq: Baramulla's Lone Female Cyclist Gears Up for National Championship
Biden Administration Encourages Federal Employees to Increase Voter Participation: A Closer Look
2 mins
Biden Administration Encourages Federal Employees to Increase Voter Participation: A Closer Look
Presidential Candidates Withdraw Legal Challenges in DR Congo Elections
2 mins
Presidential Candidates Withdraw Legal Challenges in DR Congo Elections
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
41 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app