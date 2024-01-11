Year-Long Closure for Hillcrest Road amidst DART Silver Line Construction

Hillcrest Road, a key artery in Far North Dallas, is set to shutter for an entire year starting January 25. The closure, affecting a 1/5-mile segment between McCallum Boulevard and Wester Way, is necessitated by the construction of a new rail crossing – a critical component of the much-anticipated Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Silver Line project.

Construction Ahead: Putting Safety First

While the road closure may serve as an inconvenience for local drivers, DART officials accentuate the importance of public safety during the construction period. The precautionary measures, they argue, are vital for the protection of both pedestrians and construction crews. Despite the disruption, emergency services will maintain unrestricted access to local homes, ensuring residents remain safe and well-served throughout the construction phase.

The Silver Line Project: Connecting Dots

The Silver Line project is a highly ambitious endeavor, promising to span a whopping 26 miles and connect Plano to DFW Airport. This new infrastructure, once operational, will significantly enhance Dallas’s public transit system, offering residents a more efficient and reliable means of transport. The Silver Line is expected to commence operations between late 2025 and mid-2026.

Alternate Routes: Coit Road and Preston Road

As Hillcrest Road braces for its year-long closure, traffic will be detoured to Coit Road and Preston Road. While this may inevitably lead to increased congestion on these alternative routes, it is a necessary sacrifice for the successful execution of the Silver Line project. Motorists are urged to exercise patience and caution as the city undertakes this transformative public transit initiative.