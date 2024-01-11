en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Year-Long Closure for Hillcrest Road amidst DART Silver Line Construction

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:07 pm EST
Year-Long Closure for Hillcrest Road amidst DART Silver Line Construction

Hillcrest Road, a key artery in Far North Dallas, is set to shutter for an entire year starting January 25. The closure, affecting a 1/5-mile segment between McCallum Boulevard and Wester Way, is necessitated by the construction of a new rail crossing – a critical component of the much-anticipated Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Silver Line project.

Construction Ahead: Putting Safety First

While the road closure may serve as an inconvenience for local drivers, DART officials accentuate the importance of public safety during the construction period. The precautionary measures, they argue, are vital for the protection of both pedestrians and construction crews. Despite the disruption, emergency services will maintain unrestricted access to local homes, ensuring residents remain safe and well-served throughout the construction phase.

The Silver Line Project: Connecting Dots

The Silver Line project is a highly ambitious endeavor, promising to span a whopping 26 miles and connect Plano to DFW Airport. This new infrastructure, once operational, will significantly enhance Dallas’s public transit system, offering residents a more efficient and reliable means of transport. The Silver Line is expected to commence operations between late 2025 and mid-2026.

Alternate Routes: Coit Road and Preston Road

As Hillcrest Road braces for its year-long closure, traffic will be detoured to Coit Road and Preston Road. While this may inevitably lead to increased congestion on these alternative routes, it is a necessary sacrifice for the successful execution of the Silver Line project. Motorists are urged to exercise patience and caution as the city undertakes this transformative public transit initiative.

0
Transportation United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
16 mins ago
New Era in Queensland's Transport Infrastructure: Overpasses to Replace Railway Level Crossings
In a landmark move that marks the onset of a new era in transport infrastructure, Queensland’s newly appointed Transport Minister, Bart Mellish, has revealed an all-encompassing strategy to replace railway level crossings in south-east Queensland with overpasses. This monumental announcement was made at Carseldine, a suburb in the City of Brisbane, Queensland, where a massive
New Era in Queensland's Transport Infrastructure: Overpasses to Replace Railway Level Crossings
I-80 Drivers Navigate Through Snow, Rain, and Gusty Winds
32 mins ago
I-80 Drivers Navigate Through Snow, Rain, and Gusty Winds
Winter Storm Warning Issued for Parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee
41 mins ago
Winter Storm Warning Issued for Parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee
Tasmania Broadens Energy Saver Loan Scheme to Include EV Charging Stations
16 mins ago
Tasmania Broadens Energy Saver Loan Scheme to Include EV Charging Stations
Delhi to Witness Major Road Repair and Resurfacing: A Boost for City's Infrastructure
16 mins ago
Delhi to Witness Major Road Repair and Resurfacing: A Boost for City's Infrastructure
Ayodhya Launches Female-Driven Pink Autos Ahead of 'Pran Prathishta' Ceremony
19 mins ago
Ayodhya Launches Female-Driven Pink Autos Ahead of 'Pran Prathishta' Ceremony
Latest Headlines
World News
Innocence Lost: The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
18 seconds
Innocence Lost: The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Kano State Celebrates Supreme Court's Affirmation of Governor Yusuf's Victory
3 mins
Kano State Celebrates Supreme Court's Affirmation of Governor Yusuf's Victory
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
5 mins
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
13 mins
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
13 mins
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
15 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
15 mins
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
15 mins
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
15 mins
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app