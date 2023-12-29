Year-End Volatility in Funding Markets: A Look into Repo Rates and Broader Financial Landscape

As the year-end draws near, the funding markets are witnessing escalating volatility due to financial institutions’ yearly balance sheet adjustments. The overnight general collateral repurchase agreement (repo) rates have shown erratic behavior, with fluctuations being notably sharp in the last week of December. Clear Street LLC reported the rates for the December 29 repo trading as high as 5.78%/5.70% before settling to 5.64%/5.57%, and they are projected to open around 5.67%/5.64% on the following Friday.

Volatility Amidst Financial Landscape

This volatility is a part of the broader financial landscape, which includes a rebound in U.S. money-market fund assets after two weeks of outflows. It harks back to the year-end funding stresses observed during the 2018 Federal Reserve exit. Alongside, the Federal Reserve is poised to conclude a bank funding program by March, and the timing and scale of future Fed rate cuts have sparked a debate among economists and markets.

Global Economic Developments

These events are unfolding against a backdrop of various significant global economic developments, such as the slowing global economy, rising food and energy prices, supply chain problems, and an increasing risk of sovereign debt distress. The authors of the working paper ‘Crash Narratives’ explore the role of economic narratives in shaping investor beliefs about stock market crashes, suggesting that crash narratives in the financial press have a positive and significant association with public attention to stock market crashes and market volatility.

Potential Market Shifts

As the year winds down, fund managers are faced with the choice of sticking with the few massive growth and technology names that have powered equity indexes higher or taking a shot on the rest of the market. Factors such as inflation, interest rates, and the resilience of the U.S. economy will be important for the market in the coming year. The so-called Magnificent Seven, including companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon, have individually soared between around 50 and 240 in 2023, making them among the market’s most rewarding bets. However, some investors believe that the huge rallies in these seven companies may have left them overvalued or vulnerable to profit taking.