en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Year-end Recap: NASA’s ‘Message in a Bottle’, Job Losses, Cybersecurity, and Space Missions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 7:14 pm EST
Year-end Recap: NASA’s ‘Message in a Bottle’, Job Losses, Cybersecurity, and Space Missions

As 2023 draws to a close, the world of technology, space, and cybersecurity has been a whirlwind of activities, achievements, and challenges. From NASA’s captivating ‘Message in a Bottle’ campaign to significant job losses across various sectors, the year has been nothing short of eventful.

NASA’s Cosmic Message in a Bottle

NASA’s ‘Message in a Bottle’ campaign has successfully concluded, having collected over 2.4 million names that are set to embark on a fascinating journey to Jupiter’s moon, Europa. These names, etched onto microchips in minuscule text, will accompany the upcoming Europa Clipper mission, scheduled for launch in October 2024. The mission’s objective is to study Europa, a moon that could potentially harbor a sub-ice ocean suitable for microbial life. Complementing this cosmic message is a poem by US Poet Laureate Ada Limon, engraved onto the spacecraft, encapsulating the spirit of human curiosity and exploration.

Job Losses and Cybersecurity Challenges

Despite technological advancements, 2023 has been a challenging year for employment, with over 240,000 job losses reported across multiple sectors. The transportation industry bore the brunt of these losses. On the cybersecurity front, a major data leak was uncovered by Viktor Markopoulos, exposing personal data of Bangladeshi citizens due to a cached Google search result. Further, Elon Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter) lost a legal challenge against a California law concerning content moderation practices.

Space Missions and Biodiversity Discoveries

In other space-related news, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, after its mission to asteroid Bennu, has been redirected to study asteroid Apophis, expected to pass near Earth in 2029. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) also had a significant year, with noteworthy missions like Chandrayaan-3, Aditya L1, and Gaganyaan. The US military’s X-37B spaceplane was launched on its seventh mission using a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, allowing it to achieve a higher orbit than previous missions. Finally, on a hopeful note, scientists discovered nearly 1,000 new species in 2023, including a variety of wasps and a legless lizard, reminding us of the relentless march of life on our planet.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NASA's 'Message in a Bottle' Campaign Nears Deadline: Over 2.4 Million Names Destined for Jupiter

By Dil Bar Irshad

NASA Veteran Jay F. Honeycutt: A Beacon of Wisdom in a Complex World

By BNN Correspondents

The Year 2023 in Review: TIME Magazine's Time Capsule

By BNN Correspondents

2023 in Space: A Year of Triumphs and Trials

By BNN Correspondents

Google Home App Redesign: Unveiling Advanced Features and Improved Fun ...
@Science & Technology · 34 mins
Google Home App Redesign: Unveiling Advanced Features and Improved Fun ...
heart comment 0
AI: From Dartmouth Conference to Dominating Daily Life

By BNN Correspondents

AI: From Dartmouth Conference to Dominating Daily Life
NASA’s Europa Clipper Mission Gears Up for Exploration, SpaceX Launches X-37B

By Quadri Adejumo

NASA's Europa Clipper Mission Gears Up for Exploration, SpaceX Launches X-37B
US Military’s Secretive X-37B Space Drone Launched by SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy

By Muhammad Jawad

US Military's Secretive X-37B Space Drone Launched by SpaceX's Falcon Heavy
NASA’s Humanoid Robots: A Giant Leap towards the Future of Space Exploration

By Mazhar Abbas

NASA's Humanoid Robots: A Giant Leap towards the Future of Space Exploration
Latest Headlines
World News
Street Legal Car with Race Engine Upends Automotive Norms
10 mins
Street Legal Car with Race Engine Upends Automotive Norms
UDJT Unravels Chad's Socio-Political Tapestry: A Comprehensive Review of 2023
10 mins
UDJT Unravels Chad's Socio-Political Tapestry: A Comprehensive Review of 2023
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Accountability Measures for Political Parties Receiving Public Funds
11 mins
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Accountability Measures for Political Parties Receiving Public Funds
Sault Area Hospital Faces Twin Viral Outbreaks; Imposes Visitation Restrictions
11 mins
Sault Area Hospital Faces Twin Viral Outbreaks; Imposes Visitation Restrictions
Manchester United Falters in 2-1 Defeat to Nottingham Forest
14 mins
Manchester United Falters in 2-1 Defeat to Nottingham Forest
Thousands Rally in Belgrade Against Alleged Electoral Fraud
14 mins
Thousands Rally in Belgrade Against Alleged Electoral Fraud
'Poppy Power': How an NHS Physiotherapy Dog is Transforming Child Care
17 mins
'Poppy Power': How an NHS Physiotherapy Dog is Transforming Child Care
United Cup: Iga Swiatek Leads Poland to Victory, Paving the Way for an Exciting Tennis Season
17 mins
United Cup: Iga Swiatek Leads Poland to Victory, Paving the Way for an Exciting Tennis Season
Significant Reshuffling in the Indian Judiciary: New Chief Justices Recommended
18 mins
Significant Reshuffling in the Indian Judiciary: New Chief Justices Recommended
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
2 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
6 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
7 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
8 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
9 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
10 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
11 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
11 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
11 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app