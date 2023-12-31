Year-end Recap: NASA’s ‘Message in a Bottle’, Job Losses, Cybersecurity, and Space Missions

As 2023 draws to a close, the world of technology, space, and cybersecurity has been a whirlwind of activities, achievements, and challenges. From NASA’s captivating ‘Message in a Bottle’ campaign to significant job losses across various sectors, the year has been nothing short of eventful.

NASA’s Cosmic Message in a Bottle

NASA’s ‘Message in a Bottle’ campaign has successfully concluded, having collected over 2.4 million names that are set to embark on a fascinating journey to Jupiter’s moon, Europa. These names, etched onto microchips in minuscule text, will accompany the upcoming Europa Clipper mission, scheduled for launch in October 2024. The mission’s objective is to study Europa, a moon that could potentially harbor a sub-ice ocean suitable for microbial life. Complementing this cosmic message is a poem by US Poet Laureate Ada Limon, engraved onto the spacecraft, encapsulating the spirit of human curiosity and exploration.

Job Losses and Cybersecurity Challenges

Despite technological advancements, 2023 has been a challenging year for employment, with over 240,000 job losses reported across multiple sectors. The transportation industry bore the brunt of these losses. On the cybersecurity front, a major data leak was uncovered by Viktor Markopoulos, exposing personal data of Bangladeshi citizens due to a cached Google search result. Further, Elon Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter) lost a legal challenge against a California law concerning content moderation practices.

Space Missions and Biodiversity Discoveries

In other space-related news, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, after its mission to asteroid Bennu, has been redirected to study asteroid Apophis, expected to pass near Earth in 2029. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) also had a significant year, with noteworthy missions like Chandrayaan-3, Aditya L1, and Gaganyaan. The US military’s X-37B spaceplane was launched on its seventh mission using a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, allowing it to achieve a higher orbit than previous missions. Finally, on a hopeful note, scientists discovered nearly 1,000 new species in 2023, including a variety of wasps and a legless lizard, reminding us of the relentless march of life on our planet.