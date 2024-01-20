Yance Ford’s Documentary 'Power': A Critical Look at the History of Policing in America

Unveiling a critical examination of the history and influence of police power in the United States is Yance Ford's latest documentary, Power. Premiered at the renowned Sundance Film Festival, the 86-minute documentary is set to be available for streaming on Netflix, making it accessible to a wider audience.

Advertisment

An Academic Approach to a Contemporary Issue

The film’s unique blend of academic insights and a vast array of archival footage sets it apart from typical documentaries. Power delves deep into the roots of US policing, unearthing its ties to the oppression of Indigenous peoples, the monitoring of Black bodies through slave patrols, and the suppression of organized labor. By connecting these historical origins to contemporary issues of police brutality and systemic racism, Ford underscores the unchecked authority of the police and the legal sanctions of harmful practices.

Criticism and Praise

Advertisment

Despite its informative nature and concise argument against the institution of policing, the documentary has drawn some criticism for being overly academic and somewhat dry. However, it has also garnered praise for its unique narrative structure that revolves around themes rather than chronology, offering a fresh perspective on the subject. The film includes valuable insights from journalists like Wesley Lowery and former officers like Redditt Hudson, further enriching its narrative.

Community Conversations and the Call for Reform

Moreover, Power does not shy away from showcasing community discussions on policing. A standout scene features Charlie Adams, a Black officer in Minneapolis, and local advocates discussing the criminal justice system's treatment of Black youth. Wrapping up with a potent quote from Frederick Douglass, the documentary supports the call for reform and challenges viewers to think about how to effectively demand change. As such, Power serves not only as an informative documentary but also as a catalyst for conversation and potential change in the realm of law enforcement.