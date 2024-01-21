Yale University Students Protest Complicity in War Crimes, University Addresses Antisemitism

On Tuesday, around 200 students and professors at Yale University staged a walkout, echoing voices of protest against what they perceive as the institution's complicity in genocide and war crimes. The demonstration, organized by Yalies4Palestine (Y4P), a student group, was named "There is No Back To School in Gaza."

A Call to Conscience

The event was marked by speeches and chants, with demonstrators asserting that there is no neutral stance in the face of genocide. They likened their cause to the legacies of Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi, both renowned for their nonviolent resistance against injustice. Y4P provided guidelines for the demonstration, which included wearing masks and refraining from engaging with counter-protesters, police, or press.

Addressing Antisemitism on Campus

In the backdrop of this protest, Yale University announced the appointment of Maytal Saltiel as its first Jewish chaplain. The move is seen as a proactive step towards addressing issues related to Judaism on campus, amidst rising antisemitism on college campuses nationwide. Uri Cohen, Executive Director of the Joseph Slifka Center for Jewish Life, expressed optimism about building a supportive community in collaboration with Saltiel.

Striking a Balance

The Yale administration finds itself in a precarious position, caught between the need to ensure freedom of speech and protest for its students, and the responsibility to safeguard the rights and beliefs of all factions in its diverse community. How the university navigates this delicate balance will set a precedent for academic institutions worldwide witnessing similar conflicts.