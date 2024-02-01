Yale Astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan Elected Fellow of American Astronomical Society

Yale's distinguished theoretical astrophysicist, Priyamvada Natarajan, has been bestowed with the honor of being elected as a fellow of the American Astronomical Society (AAS), a leading international body of astronomy professionals. The accolade comes in recognition of Natarajan's influential contributions to the understanding of dark matter and black hole physics. The election, announced on February 1, is part of the induction of 21 new fellows, a tribute to those who have significantly advanced our scientific understanding of the universe.

Decoding Dark Matter Through Gravitational Lensing

Natarajan's work has been instrumental in developing a novel framework for mapping the distribution of dark matter within galaxy clusters. Her ground-breaking approach relies on gravitational lensing, a phenomenon that derives from Einstein's theory of general relativity. This innovative method has opened a new window into the mysterious realm of dark matter, a significant yet elusive component of the universe.

A Storied Career in Astrophysics

Currently serving as the Joseph S. and Sophia S. Fruton Professor and Chair of Astronomy, and professor of physics at Yale's Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Natarajan's career is marked by a series of esteemed fellowships and positions. She is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the American Physical Society. She also holds the directorship of the Franke Program in Science and the Humanities at Yale, further emphasizing her multi-faceted contributions to the scientific community.

Challenging Established Astronomical Theories

In related news, research conducted by MIT has put forth intriguing findings that challenge established theories about the composition of our galaxy. The study suggests that stars at the periphery of the Milky Way move slower than expected, pointing to the possibility that the galaxy's core may harbour less dark matter than current theories presume. This analysis, based on data from the Gaia and APOGEE instruments, suggests that the Milky Way's gravitational core may be lighter in mass, presenting an exciting puzzle for astronomers to decipher.