en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Yakima Valley Libraries Ignite Reading Enthusiasm With Winter Challenge

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:33 pm EST
Yakima Valley Libraries Ignite Reading Enthusiasm With Winter Challenge

The Yakima Valley Libraries (YVL) welcomed the new year with the unveiling of their much-anticipated annual Winter Reading Challenge. This innovative event invites the community to engage in the joy of reading through a unique Bingo game format, aiming to foster a culture of literacy and lifelong learning.

Game of Bingo Fuels Reading Passion

The challenge features 24 diverse reading categories on each Bingo board, kindling a sense of adventure and exploration among participants. By achieving a Bingo, multiple Bingos, or by completing the entire board, participants can earn raffle entries. Each Bingo not only brings a sense of accomplishment but also enhances the participant’s chance of winning the raffle.

Prizes Galore and Widespread Participation

Prizes for the Winter Reading Challenge will be awarded through a raffle, with the number of Bingos directly correlating to the number of raffle entries. Program Librarian Krystal Corbray expressed the high anticipation and enthusiasm among the YVL patrons, with some fervently eager to fill out multiple cards.

Accessible for All and Inclusive of Children

Bingo cards for the Winter Reading Challenge are readily available for pickup at any of the 16 YVL locations, the Bookmobile, or can be printed directly from the YVL website. To keep the challenge inclusive, YVL has also introduced the Kid’s Winter Adventure Game. This engaging game requires children to read books from six different genres and participate in library activities, thereby widening their horizons. All entries must be submitted by April 1.

Further details and the rules of the Winter Reading Challenge are accessible on the YVL website. Through this initiative, the Yakima Valley Libraries continue to promote the importance of reading and literacy, echoing the efforts of organizations like the Allegheny County Library Association (ACLA), which has been actively promoting reading and literacy through various events and partnerships, supported by the Jack Buncher Foundation and the Allegheny Regional Asset District (RAD).

0
Education United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
38 seconds ago
DC Superheroes Descend on MOSI: A Unique Fusion of Entertainment and Education
In a unique blend of entertainment and education, the Museum of Science & Industry (MOSI) has unveiled a new exhibit dedicated to the DC Superheroes. This interactive showcase will be open to the public until May 5th, offering visitors a chance to engage in a variety of superhero-themed activities and learn through play. The exhibit
DC Superheroes Descend on MOSI: A Unique Fusion of Entertainment and Education
College Principal Booked for Abetment to Suicide Following Clerk's Death
3 mins ago
College Principal Booked for Abetment to Suicide Following Clerk's Death
Clark County School Board Elections: Garcia Morales Re-elected as President
3 mins ago
Clark County School Board Elections: Garcia Morales Re-elected as President
Dr. Carlton Underwood Joins ACCT Finance and Audit Committee
47 seconds ago
Dr. Carlton Underwood Joins ACCT Finance and Audit Committee
School Choice in Colorado: A New Era of Educational Empowerment
1 min ago
School Choice in Colorado: A New Era of Educational Empowerment
Chinese University Dance Crew Clinches Gold at Nike-Sponsored Street Dance Competition
2 mins ago
Chinese University Dance Crew Clinches Gold at Nike-Sponsored Street Dance Competition
Latest Headlines
World News
Dexter Lawrence: Giants' Lone Star Shines in Pro Bowl 2023
18 seconds
Dexter Lawrence: Giants' Lone Star Shines in Pro Bowl 2023
SIRO Set to Debut in Dubai with a Revolutionary Approach to Well-being
32 seconds
SIRO Set to Debut in Dubai with a Revolutionary Approach to Well-being
Dennis Smith Jr.'s Recurring Back Issues Complicate Brooklyn Nets' Game Against Rockets
34 seconds
Dennis Smith Jr.'s Recurring Back Issues Complicate Brooklyn Nets' Game Against Rockets
Hammonton High School Triumphs in Cape-Atlantic League National Division Game
1 min
Hammonton High School Triumphs in Cape-Atlantic League National Division Game
Lions Rugby Team Gears up for Sharks Clash: Focus on Game Management
1 min
Lions Rugby Team Gears up for Sharks Clash: Focus on Game Management
South Dakota's 99th Legislature: Navigating Towards a Novel Future
2 mins
South Dakota's 99th Legislature: Navigating Towards a Novel Future
Tyler McKinley Excels in High School Campaign, Commits to Bearcats
2 mins
Tyler McKinley Excels in High School Campaign, Commits to Bearcats
Pragya Singh Thakur Balances Judicial Process and Party Directives Amid Controversies
2 mins
Pragya Singh Thakur Balances Judicial Process and Party Directives Amid Controversies
Lucy Hale Marks Two Years of Sobriety, Reflects on Personal Journey
2 mins
Lucy Hale Marks Two Years of Sobriety, Reflects on Personal Journey
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app