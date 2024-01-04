Yakima Valley Libraries Ignite Reading Enthusiasm With Winter Challenge

The Yakima Valley Libraries (YVL) welcomed the new year with the unveiling of their much-anticipated annual Winter Reading Challenge. This innovative event invites the community to engage in the joy of reading through a unique Bingo game format, aiming to foster a culture of literacy and lifelong learning.

Game of Bingo Fuels Reading Passion

The challenge features 24 diverse reading categories on each Bingo board, kindling a sense of adventure and exploration among participants. By achieving a Bingo, multiple Bingos, or by completing the entire board, participants can earn raffle entries. Each Bingo not only brings a sense of accomplishment but also enhances the participant’s chance of winning the raffle.

Prizes Galore and Widespread Participation

Prizes for the Winter Reading Challenge will be awarded through a raffle, with the number of Bingos directly correlating to the number of raffle entries. Program Librarian Krystal Corbray expressed the high anticipation and enthusiasm among the YVL patrons, with some fervently eager to fill out multiple cards.

Accessible for All and Inclusive of Children

Bingo cards for the Winter Reading Challenge are readily available for pickup at any of the 16 YVL locations, the Bookmobile, or can be printed directly from the YVL website. To keep the challenge inclusive, YVL has also introduced the Kid’s Winter Adventure Game. This engaging game requires children to read books from six different genres and participate in library activities, thereby widening their horizons. All entries must be submitted by April 1.

Further details and the rules of the Winter Reading Challenge are accessible on the YVL website. Through this initiative, the Yakima Valley Libraries continue to promote the importance of reading and literacy, echoing the efforts of organizations like the Allegheny County Library Association (ACLA), which has been actively promoting reading and literacy through various events and partnerships, supported by the Jack Buncher Foundation and the Allegheny Regional Asset District (RAD).