Yakima Valley Defies Cold Snap with Bustling Weekend Events

As winter tightens its frosty grip over the Yakima Valley, the region is bracing for a cold snap, freezing temperatures, and gusty winds. Yet, a potential snowfall has not dampened the spirit of the locals. The events calendar remains bustling with a mix of indoor and outdoor activities planned for the upcoming weekend.

Embracing The Chill

The weekend's lineup includes a high school drama production, stand-up comedy, and free winter sports activities. A major highlight is the East Valley High School's Drama program's presentation of "Peter/Wendy," a play that delves into the darker aspects of J. M. Barrie's "Peter Pan." The performances are scheduled for Friday and Saturday evenings, with a matinee on Saturday and additional shows planned for the following weekend.

Laughter to Beat the Cold

For those seeking a dose of humor to chase away the winter blues, comedian Craig Gass is primed to deliver a rib-tickling evening at The Seasons Performance Hall. His comedy show, featuring adult language, is designed for a mature audience. However, it's not all about indoor entertainment. The calendar also offers outdoor enthusiasts a chance to embrace the cold.

A Snowy Adventure

A free tubing and sledding event named Snow Daze is on the cards at Camp Koinonia. The next session is scheduled for the following weekend. This event promises a fun-filled outdoor experience, complete with lights, fire pits, hot beverages, and available tubes and sleds for participants. Even as the region prepares for these events, city crews are on standby, ready to clear the roads of snow and ice, ensuring safe travel for attendees.

The Yakima Valley's resilience in the face of chilly weather, coupled with an active events calendar, is proof that the spirit of the community remains unbroken, even when temperatures dip below freezing.