Yakima Police Department Fosters New Recruits with Youth Explorer Program

Yakima Police Department, a law enforcement body in Washington State, is aiming to tackle the perennial challenge of recruiting new officers. In a unique and forward-thinking initiative, the department is looking to nurture its own reservoir of potential recruits through the Yakima Police Explorer program. The program is open to young individuals, who are aged between 15.5 and 21 and are keen to explore a career in law enforcement.

Introducing Youth to Law Enforcement

The Yakima Police Explorer program is designed to provide a first-hand insight into the rigors and rewards of police work. Participants are introduced to law enforcement through a range of activities. These include weekly meetings, community service, leadership training, ride-alongs, and providing support for police department operations. Additionally, participants are prepared for the Summer Explorer Academy, a program that mirrors the experience at the Washington State Police Academy.

A Launchpad for Careers in Law Enforcement

Though not all participants of the Yakima Police Explorer program aspire to wear the uniform, a significant number of its alumni have chosen to pursue careers in law enforcement. The program’s advisors, who are seasoned officers themselves, offer expert training that often proves foundational for those who decide to serve and protect. The application process for interested youth is rigorous, reflecting the stringent hiring process for actual police officers.

Stepping Up Recruitment

The Yakima Police Department is currently inviting youths aged between 15.5 and 20 to join the summer Explorer Academy. This comes in the wake of the recent graduation of 17 Yakima Police Explorers from the WLEEA Explorer Academy. Officer Dulce Diaz is the point of contact for those seeking more information about the program.