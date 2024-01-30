Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld Retires, Endorses Successor

After four decades of dedicated service to the legal field, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld is set to retire in December 2024. Commencing his career in Yakima in 1980, he ran a private practice before succeeding Judge James Lust in the Superior Court. Bartheld, who was sworn into office by Governor Chris Gregoire in 2012, pledged a diligent representation of the community, a promise he fulfilled throughout his tenure.

Leading the Court Through Challenges

Bartheld's tenure saw him guide the court through the tumult of the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when he effectively incorporated video conferencing into court proceedings. He also grappled with the complexities arising from new state legislation and was instrumental in implementing a pre-trial system that calculated fair bail amounts. This system took into account factors such as criminal history, thereby ensuring a more equitable process.

Endorsing a Successor

As he prepares to step down, Judge Bartheld has endorsed James Elliot from Halverson Northwest Law Group as his successor. Elliot, a seasoned lawyer with 25 years of experience primarily in civil litigation, plans to run for the seat. Bartheld recognized Elliot's compassionate demeanor and extensive civil litigation experience as qualities that would serve him well on the bench.

A Look into the Future

Looking ahead, Judge Bartheld anticipates a fulfilling retirement spent with family and working on a personal project: the restoration of a 1948 Chevy pick-up truck. Elliot, on the other hand, is committed to learning the various aspects of court dockets in preparation for his potential new role, continuing the legacy of fair representation and diligent service that Bartheld leaves behind.