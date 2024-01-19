Yakama Nation Announces Open Applications for Community Impact Contribution Fund

The Yakama Nation Community Impact Contribution committee has revealed the opening of applications for the 2% Community Impact Contribution Fund for the fiscal year 2023. Spanning October 1, 2022, to September 2023, the fund aims to support entities affected by the operations of the Yakama Nation Legends Casino/Hotel. Eligible applicants include local Tribal and non-Tribal law enforcement, emergency response services, and other affected agencies. The closing date for applications is March 31, 2024.

Support for Affected Entities

The fund represents a significant opportunity for those impacted by the operations of the Yakama Nation Legends Casino/Hotel. From law enforcement to emergency response services, the fund seeks to ensure that such agencies are not disproportionately burdened. The deadline for applications, postmarked by March 31, 2024, offers ample time for entities to prepare their submissions.

For further information and application forms, interested applicants can reach out to Dolcee Jack, the Executive Director of the Yakama Nation Gaming Commission. Jack can be contacted via phone at (509)865-5322, extension 5506. Potential applicants can also find valuable information on the commission's website at WWW.yngc.com.