XTM Inc. Secures Strategic Investment and Licensing Agreement

XTM Inc., a leading financial technology company with a presence in Miami, Toronto, Denver, and London, has confirmed the receipt of a strategic investment and the signing of a lucrative licensing agreement. The company has acquired USD $1,150,000 from a strategic investor as a segment of a non-brokered private placement offering. The offering, targeting aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5 million from convertible debentures, is anticipated to close by January 31, 2024. Further Subscription Agreements from existing shareholders and new investors are expected.

Strategic Investment and Licensing Agreement

Simultaneously, XTM unveiled a USD $3,000,000 licensing agreement to offer Earned Wage Access (EWA) processing for a U.S. Banking as a Service provider. This deal, coupled with the proceeds from the Debenture Financing, will facilitate the company to meet the covenants necessary to access the EWA lending facility. With this operational funding, XTM is set to fiercely vie to become a top global EWA provider and to fully implement its contracted EWA business via Distributor Agreements.

Expansion Plans

The company is also liaising with the Human Capital Management (HCM) and Payroll sectors to propose its AnyDay certified EWA product either as a managed-hosted solution or as a standalone license agreement. The finalization of the investment and licensing deals is contingent on standard conditions and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

The Company

XTM specializes in payment innovations, particularly its fully certified and integrated Earned Wage Access through its QRails AnyDay product. The company serves large brands across various industries and continues to innovate in digital payment solutions and financial wellness programs. QRails Inc., a subsidiary of XTM, is an API-driven issuer-processor that enables companies to modernize payroll systems and provide digital payment solutions. The press release includes forward-looking statements and cautions that actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties.