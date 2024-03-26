Xscape, SWV Unite for 'Queens of R&B Tour' with Mýa, Total, 702 Across 30 Cities

Legendary R&B groups Xscape and SWV have announced a groundbreaking co-headlining tour, 'The Queens of R&B Tour,' set to captivate audiences in 30 cities nationwide this summer. The tour, revealed exclusively on Sherri Shepherd's talk show, marks a significant collaboration between the two iconic groups, with special guests Mýa, Total, and 702 adding to the star-studded lineup. Produced by Mona Scott-Young's Monami Entertainment and Live Nation, the tour not only celebrates the rich legacy of R&B music but also symbolizes the unity and strength of women in the industry.

A Journey from TV to Tour

The inception of 'The Queens of R&B Tour' can be traced back to the 2023 Bravo series 'SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B,' which chronicled the efforts of both groups to launch a joint tour. Despite initial challenges and discussions over headlining, the series set the stage for their eventual collaboration. The viral video of their therapy session with Mona Scott-Young, which humorously addressed their past issues, played a pivotal role in bringing the tour to fruition, demonstrating the powerful outcomes when women come together in mutual respect and admiration.

Unprecedented Collaboration

This tour is not just a series of concerts; it is a historic moment in music history, celebrating the achievements and resilience of these women in R&B. Xscape and SWV, joined by Mýa, Total, and 702, represent decades of influential music, with millions of records sold worldwide and numerous awards between them. Mona Scott-Young's involvement as both a mediator in their reconciliation and a producer of the tour underscores the significance of collaboration and support among women in the music industry.

Fan Anticipation and Ticket Information

Tickets for 'The Queens of R&B Tour' are set to go on sale with a Citi presale, followed by additional presales leading up to the general public sale. The tour promises to be a celebration of R&B music, showcasing the talents of these renowned artists across some of the most prestigious venues in the country, including Madison Square Garden and the Kia Forum. Fans of R&B music are eagerly anticipating the chance to see these legends perform live, sharing the stage in what promises to be an unforgettable musical experience.

The announcement of 'The Queens of R&B Tour' during Women's History Month adds a layer of significance to this event, underscoring the empowerment and achievements of women in the music industry. As these artists embark on this journey together, they not only celebrate their musical legacies but also pave the way for future generations of female artists. This tour is a testament to the enduring power and influence of R&B music, and a reminder of the incredible things that can be achieved when women support and uplift one another.