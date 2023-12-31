Xperi Inc. Shares Cross 200-Day Moving Average Amid Varied Analyst Ratings

In a notable shift, Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) witnessed its share value outpace its 200-day moving average during Thursday’s trading session. The semiconductor company’s shares reached a peak of $11.20, eventually closing at $11.15. This climb signifies a rise above the company’s 200-day moving average, which stands at $10.98, with a total trading volume of 509,349 shares.

Analyst Ratings and Financial Overview

The stock has been the subject of varied analyst ratings, culminating in a consensus of a ‘Moderate Buy’ with an average target price of $15.67. Notably, Rosenblatt Securities maintains a ‘buy’ rating with a $15.00 price target. Meanwhile, TheStreet upgraded Xperi’s rating from ‘d+’ to ‘c-‘, and StockNews.com shifted its rating from ‘sell’ to ‘hold’. This broad spectrum of ratings demonstrates the diverse perspectives on the company’s financial trajectory.

In its quarterly earnings released on November 13th, Xperi reported a loss of $0.08 per share, falling below the estimated loss of $0.06 per share. The company’s revenue was reported at $130.39 million, slightly missing the anticipated $130.91 million. With a negative net margin of 78.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%, the results underscore the financial challenges that Xperi is currently facing.

Investor Activity and Company Outlook

Institutional investors and hedge funds have been actively adjusting their positions in Xperi. Among the prominent investors are Raymond James & Associates, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Citigroup Inc., MetLife Investment Management LLC, and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS. Their activity provides an interesting glimpse into the larger market sentiment surrounding Xperi.

Looking ahead, analysts predict that Xperi will post earnings per share of -$1.71 for the current year. The company provides a range of software and services to the US market. These include Pay-TV solutions, IPTV solutions, video metadata and services, personalized content discovery, natural language voice, insights, and TiVo DVR subscriptions. With its next quarterly earnings announcement scheduled for February 20th, 2024, the market will be closely watching Xperi’s performance.