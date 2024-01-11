Xos, Inc. Acquires ElectraMeccanica: A Strategic Leap towards Sustainable Value Creation

In a transformative move aimed at redefining the landscape of the electric vehicles industry, Xos, Inc., a global frontrunner in medium-duty commercial electric vehicle manufacturing, has unequivocally announced its strategic acquisition of ElectraMeccanica, a trailblazing electric vehicle designer and assembler. The all-stock transaction deal has received the unanimous nod from the boards of directors of both entities.

Deepening Synergies, Strengthening Capacities

The acquisition is a robust step towards significantly bolstering Xos's balance sheet while infusing growth capital to proliferate its gross margin positive vehicle business. This maneuver positions the combined entity on a trajectory of sustainable long-term value creation, equipped with a fortified financial profile, an impressive backlog, and a potential for exponential growth.

Regulatory Tailwinds and Market Expansion

The marriage of these two industry titans is anticipated to reap rich dividends from favorable regulatory inflows, most notably, California's mandate necessitating the procurement of thousands of new electric vehicles by 2025. The combined company is poised to maximize this mandate to its advantage, paving the way for a greener, more sustainable future.

Impressive Track Record and Future Prospects

Xos has a stellar record of delivering 110 units to fleet customers in Q4 2023, marking a whopping 90% YoY growth with prestigious clients like FedEx Ground, UPS, and Loomis. The company's production facility in Tennessee has the capacity to manufacture up to 5,000 vehicles annually at peak utilization, testifying to its formidable manufacturing prowess.

Post-acquisition, ElectraMeccanica's shareholders stand to own approximately 21% of Xos, with their cash balance of approximately $48.5 million at the time of transaction closure expected to provide substantial growth funding and an extended runway for Xos's business plan execution.

Subject to customary closing conditions, court approval, and approvals from Xos and ElectraMeccanica's shareholders, the transaction is slated to culminate in the first half of 2024, marking a significant milestone in the electric vehicle industry.