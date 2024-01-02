en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. Announces Board Changes, Welcoming New Member Patrick Treanor

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
XORTX Therapeutics Inc. Announces Board Changes, Welcoming New Member Patrick Treanor

XORTX Therapeutics Inc., a renowned late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company, has disclosed key changes to its Board of Directors. The firm, reputed for its commitment to developing therapies for progressive kidney disease, has warmly invited Mr. Patrick Treanor as a new member of its board. The announcement comes alongside the news of the resignation of Ian Klassen, effective as of December 31, 2023.

Mr. Patrick Treanor: A Wealth of Experience

Mr. Treanor is no stranger to the pharmaceutical industry, currently holding the position of Chief Operating Officer at Pathalys Pharma, Inc. With a career that spans over a quarter of a century, his journey began in large pharmaceutical corporations such as Johnson & Johnson and Abbott Laboratories. He has played an instrumental role in establishing early-stage commercial organizations across a range of pharmaceutical enterprises. His contributions and strategic leadership have been pivotal in their growth and success.

Contributions Beyond XORTX

Mr. Treanor’s influence extends beyond his role at XORTX. He also holds a position on the board of directors for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. His academic achievements are impressive, boasting credentials from Bryant University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He holds a BS in Management and an MBA, equipping him with a strong foundation in business strategy and leadership.

XORTX: Focusing on Kidney Disease

As XORTX Therapeutics Inc. continues its mission to address progressive kidney diseases, the addition of Mr. Treanor to the Board of Directors is a strategic move. His knowledge and experience in the pharmaceutical sector are likely to provide valuable insights and contribute significantly to the potential commercialization of XRx-008 and the advancement of XORTX’s portfolio of drug-based therapies for progressive kidney diseases.

0
Business United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Electriq Power Holdings Inc Records Significant Trading Activity, Stock Price Plummets

By Mazhar Abbas

Resilience Amid Decline: An Overview of Tritium DCFC Limited's Stock Performance

By Quadri Adejumo

Autopay Services: A Financial Convenience or a Slippery Slope?

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Petrobras and Equinor Seal Agreements, Align with Brazil's Gas Law

By Saboor Bayat

Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Take Center Stage at J.P. Morgan Healthcare ...
@Business · 14 seconds
Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Take Center Stage at J.P. Morgan Healthcare ...
heart comment 0
UGE International Ltd. Launches Three New Rooftop Community Solar Projects

By BNN Correspondents

UGE International Ltd. Launches Three New Rooftop Community Solar Projects
enCore Energy Corp. Begins Nasdaq Trading, Aiming to Strengthen Market Position

By Salman Khan

enCore Energy Corp. Begins Nasdaq Trading, Aiming to Strengthen Market Position
Four-Day Work Week: A Rising Phenomenon Among Younger Workers

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Four-Day Work Week: A Rising Phenomenon Among Younger Workers
enCore Energy Begins Trading on Nasdaq, Outlines 2024 Strategy

By BNN Correspondents

enCore Energy Begins Trading on Nasdaq, Outlines 2024 Strategy
Latest Headlines
World News
Trident Medical Center Champions Mental Wellness with NFL Players' Support
13 seconds
Trident Medical Center Champions Mental Wellness with NFL Players' Support
British Columbia Government Announces Comprehensive Plan to Tackle Housing Crisis
22 seconds
British Columbia Government Announces Comprehensive Plan to Tackle Housing Crisis
ExCellThera to Participate in Key Investor Conferences in January 2024
25 seconds
ExCellThera to Participate in Key Investor Conferences in January 2024
South Korea's Opposition Leader Stabbed in Tense Political Attack
30 seconds
South Korea's Opposition Leader Stabbed in Tense Political Attack
CDC Unveils Updated Developmental Milestones for Early Diagnosis of Delays
43 seconds
CDC Unveils Updated Developmental Milestones for Early Diagnosis of Delays
Joe Lunardi's NCAA Projections Stir South Carolina's Basketball Landscape
56 seconds
Joe Lunardi's NCAA Projections Stir South Carolina's Basketball Landscape
Nantes Closes in on Loan Deal for Sheffield's Benie Traore
1 min
Nantes Closes in on Loan Deal for Sheffield's Benie Traore
Neumora Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
1 min
Neumora Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Taunton's Peacocks Battle Turbulence in National League South
1 min
Taunton's Peacocks Battle Turbulence in National League South
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app