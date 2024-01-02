XORTX Therapeutics Inc. Announces Board Changes, Welcoming New Member Patrick Treanor

XORTX Therapeutics Inc., a renowned late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company, has disclosed key changes to its Board of Directors. The firm, reputed for its commitment to developing therapies for progressive kidney disease, has warmly invited Mr. Patrick Treanor as a new member of its board. The announcement comes alongside the news of the resignation of Ian Klassen, effective as of December 31, 2023.

Mr. Patrick Treanor: A Wealth of Experience

Mr. Treanor is no stranger to the pharmaceutical industry, currently holding the position of Chief Operating Officer at Pathalys Pharma, Inc. With a career that spans over a quarter of a century, his journey began in large pharmaceutical corporations such as Johnson & Johnson and Abbott Laboratories. He has played an instrumental role in establishing early-stage commercial organizations across a range of pharmaceutical enterprises. His contributions and strategic leadership have been pivotal in their growth and success.

Contributions Beyond XORTX

Mr. Treanor’s influence extends beyond his role at XORTX. He also holds a position on the board of directors for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. His academic achievements are impressive, boasting credentials from Bryant University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He holds a BS in Management and an MBA, equipping him with a strong foundation in business strategy and leadership.

XORTX: Focusing on Kidney Disease

As XORTX Therapeutics Inc. continues its mission to address progressive kidney diseases, the addition of Mr. Treanor to the Board of Directors is a strategic move. His knowledge and experience in the pharmaceutical sector are likely to provide valuable insights and contribute significantly to the potential commercialization of XRx-008 and the advancement of XORTX’s portfolio of drug-based therapies for progressive kidney diseases.