Xi Jinping and Joe Biden Emphasize ‘Peaceful Coexistence’ in Commemorative Exchange

In an exchange commemorating 45 years of diplomatic ties, Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden underscored the importance of their nations working toward ‘peaceful coexistence.’ Xi expressed willingness to promote stable bilateral relations and improve communication to prevent competition from escalating into conflict. Biden responded, showing eagerness to further develop the Sino-US relationship, building on prior meetings and discussions.

A Mutual Commitment to Fostering Bilateral Ties

The correspondence between Xi and Biden reflects a broader context where both countries recognize the necessity for cooperation amidst global challenges and opportunities. Xi emphasized the importance of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation in the relationship between China and the United States. He stated that this should be the direction of joint efforts in the new era. Biden, reciprocating Xi’s sentiments, expressed his commitment to responsibly manage the significant relationship.

Implications for Economic Recovery and Job Creation

The development of Sino-US relations has implications for economic recovery and job creation. Biden recognized the contribution of the relationship between the United States and China to the prosperity and opportunities for both nations, as well as for the global community. The leaders vowed to take practical actions to promote the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations.

The Dynamic International Landscape

This diplomatic correspondence comes alongside other significant events, such as a deadly earthquake in Northwestern Japan and a deepening contraction in China’s factory sector. These instances highlight the dynamic international landscape where geopolitical relationships and natural disasters both play pivotal roles in shaping the course of global affairs. The commitment of the two world leaders to work together sets a hopeful tone for the future amidst these challenges.