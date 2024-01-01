en English
China

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden Commemorate 45th Anniversary of China-U.S. Diplomatic Relations

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
Xi Jinping and Joe Biden Commemorate 45th Anniversary of China-U.S. Diplomatic Relations

On the mark of the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Joe Biden of the United States exchanged congratulatory messages, underscoring the fortitude and progression of their bilateral ties. A significant historical event, the establishment of these relations was highlighted by Xi, who also expressed a willingness to work in tandem with Biden to guide this crucial relationship towards mutual benefit and global peace.

Reviving Communication and Trust

In the lead-up to this important anniversary, officials from the Biden administration made diplomatic trips to Beijing, seeking to rebuild communication and trust that had waned over time. A high-stakes summit held in San Francisco in November was viewed as a critical opportunity to alleviate tensions between the two largest economies. Xi accentuated the role of the summit in determining the future course of China-U.S. relations.

Political Landscape Amid Diplomatic Exchanges

These exchanges come at a time of significant political activity. The forthcoming U.S. presidential election in November features Donald Trump challenging Biden. Alongside these political events, Xi continued his diplomatic engagements, exchanging New Year’s messages with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and declaring 2024 a “friendship year”. He also engaged with Russian President Vladimir Putin, commemorating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Russia.

China’s Stance on Reunification with Taiwan

Amid these diplomatic exchanges, Xi adopted a more assertive stance on China’s “reunification” with Taiwan, especially with the island’s elections looming. The year 2024 also marks the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, founded by Mao Zedong after a civil war. No peace treaty was signed to formally end the conflict with Taiwan, a fact that continues to cast a shadow over China’s diplomatic relations.

China International Relations United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

