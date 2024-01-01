en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden Commemorate 45th Anniversary of China-U.S. Diplomatic Relations

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
Xi Jinping and Joe Biden Commemorate 45th Anniversary of China-U.S. Diplomatic Relations

On the mark of the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Joe Biden of the United States exchanged congratulatory messages, underscoring the fortitude and progression of their bilateral ties. A significant historical event, the establishment of these relations was highlighted by Xi, who also expressed a willingness to work in tandem with Biden to guide this crucial relationship towards mutual benefit and global peace.

Reviving Communication and Trust

In the lead-up to this important anniversary, officials from the Biden administration made diplomatic trips to Beijing, seeking to rebuild communication and trust that had waned over time. A high-stakes summit held in San Francisco in November was viewed as a critical opportunity to alleviate tensions between the two largest economies. Xi accentuated the role of the summit in determining the future course of China-U.S. relations.

Political Landscape Amid Diplomatic Exchanges

These exchanges come at a time of significant political activity. The forthcoming U.S. presidential election in November features Donald Trump challenging Biden. Alongside these political events, Xi continued his diplomatic engagements, exchanging New Year’s messages with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and declaring 2024 a “friendship year”. He also engaged with Russian President Vladimir Putin, commemorating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Russia.

China’s Stance on Reunification with Taiwan

Amid these diplomatic exchanges, Xi adopted a more assertive stance on China’s “reunification” with Taiwan, especially with the island’s elections looming. The year 2024 also marks the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, founded by Mao Zedong after a civil war. No peace treaty was signed to formally end the conflict with Taiwan, a fact that continues to cast a shadow over China’s diplomatic relations.

0
China International Relations United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chinese Tourism in Russia Surges Amid Strengthening Bilateral Ties

By Aqsa Younas Rana

TreasureTroveTales: Illuminating China's Cultural Relics

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Taiwan's Upcoming Presidential Election: A Test of Democracy Amid China's Warnings

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Fires Taint Xinyu New Year; China Focuses on Safety, Reunification

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Tsunami Center Rules Out Threats After Japan's 7.4-Magnitude Qua ...
@China · 57 mins
China Tsunami Center Rules Out Threats After Japan's 7.4-Magnitude Qua ...
heart comment 0
A Rare Admission: Chinese President Acknowledges Economic Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

A Rare Admission: Chinese President Acknowledges Economic Challenges
Tsai Emphasizes Democracy’s Role Amid China’s Reunification Remarks

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Tsai Emphasizes Democracy's Role Amid China's Reunification Remarks
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan’s Reunification with China an ‘Historical Inevitability’

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
Xi Jinping and Joe Biden Celebrate 45 Years of Diplomatic Relations Between China and the US

By Safak Costu

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden Celebrate 45 Years of Diplomatic Relations Between China and the US
Latest Headlines
World News
Broncos Triumph Over Chargers: A New Year's Eve Showdown
2 mins
Broncos Triumph Over Chargers: A New Year's Eve Showdown
Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs: A Playoff-Caliber Showdown
5 mins
Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs: A Playoff-Caliber Showdown
Oklahoma City Thunder Extend Winning Streak with Victory over Brooklyn Nets
5 mins
Oklahoma City Thunder Extend Winning Streak with Victory over Brooklyn Nets
NFL Week 17: Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears - Streaming Options and Playoff Implications
7 mins
NFL Week 17: Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears - Streaming Options and Playoff Implications
NFL Showdown: Arizona Cardinals to Host Seattle Seahawks in Exciting Matchup
7 mins
NFL Showdown: Arizona Cardinals to Host Seattle Seahawks in Exciting Matchup
Chinese Tourism in Russia Surges Amid Strengthening Bilateral Ties
8 mins
Chinese Tourism in Russia Surges Amid Strengthening Bilateral Ties
Malaysian Coalition GPS Denounces Alleged 'Dubai Move', Prioritizes Economic Recovery
9 mins
Malaysian Coalition GPS Denounces Alleged 'Dubai Move', Prioritizes Economic Recovery
PM Anwar Ibrahim Expresses Optimism for Malaysia's Economy in 2024
9 mins
PM Anwar Ibrahim Expresses Optimism for Malaysia's Economy in 2024
President Bola Tinubu's New Year's Address: A Look Back and a Vision for Nigeria's Future
9 mins
President Bola Tinubu's New Year's Address: A Look Back and a Vision for Nigeria's Future
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
53 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
56 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
1 hour
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
1 hour
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app