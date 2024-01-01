Xi Jinping and Joe Biden Celebrate 45 Years of Diplomatic Relations Between China and the US

On the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the United States, Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden exchanged congratulatory messages, underscoring the importance of a stable, healthy, and sustainable development of bilateral relations. This significant event is not only a cornerstone in the history of the two nations but also a pivotal chapter in international relations.

(Read Also: Unmasking China: A Perspective Through Foreign Eyes)

Mutual Respect, Peaceful Coexistence, and Win-Win Cooperation

President Xi marked the occasion by reflecting on the past four and a half decades of China-U.S. relations, a journey he described as having encountered fluctuations but overall progress. The Chinese leader emphasized that this journey has contributed to the prosperity of both nations and the promotion of global peace, stability, and prosperity.

Xi underscored the concept of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation as the proper way for the two major countries to interact. This principle, he believes, holds the key to the successful future of China-U.S. relations.

The San Francisco Vision

During a meeting in San Francisco, Xi and Biden articulated a forward-looking blueprint for the future of China-U.S. relations, dubbed the ‘San Francisco vision’. This vision aims to guide the trajectory of bilateral relations, ensuring the relationship continues to serve the interests of both nations and contributes to world peace and development.

Xi emphasized the importance of concrete actions in implementing the agreements reached by both leaders, expressing his willingness to work with Biden to steer the trajectory of bilateral relations.

(Read Also: China’s New Food Security Law: A Strategic Response to Global Challenges)

Biden’s Acknowledgement and Commitment

Biden reciprocated Xi’s sentiments, acknowledging the prosperity and opportunities that have emerged from the U.S.-China relationship since its inception in 1979. He affirmed his commitment to responsibly manage the relationship and expressed his eagerness to build upon the foundation laid by their predecessors and the discussions between the current leaders.

As China continues to assert its influence on the global stage, the relationship between these two major powers will undoubtedly play a decisive role in shaping the future of international relations. It is the hope of both leaders that this relationship will continue to foster mutual benefit and global peace and development.

Read More