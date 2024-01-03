en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Xerox to Cut 15% of Workforce in Major Restructuring Move

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:57 pm EST
Xerox to Cut 15% of Workforce in Major Restructuring Move

In a significant shift of its business strategy, Xerox Corporation recently announced a 15% reduction in its workforce, marking a crucial turning point in the company’s legacy. The restructuring plan, aimed at creating a new organizational structure and operating model, is projected to impact approximately 3,075 employees, considering the employee count of 20,500 as of December 31, 2022.

A Tremor in the Stock Market

The news of the layoffs triggered noticeable turbulence in the stock market. Xerox’s stock price experienced a substantial slump, with shares closing down more than 12% on the day of the announcement. This drastic downturn reflects the skepticism and uncertainty surrounding the company’s future course and its implications for stakeholders.

Decoding the Restructuring

The restructuring initiative is multifaceted, encompassing streamlining products within Xerox’s core print business, enhancing efficiency across global business services, and escalating its focus on IT and other digital services. It is a bold attempt to reinvent and realign the company in an increasingly digital landscape.

Reimagining Executive Leadership

Alongside the workforce reductions, Xerox has also executed a significant restructuring of its executive team to support the implementation of the new business model. CEO Steven Bandrowczak, leading the charge, stated that the transition to a business unit operating model aims to accelerate operating efficiencies in product and services, go-to-market strategies, and corporate functions across all regions they operate in.

As Xerox braces itself to execute the layoffs within the current quarter, the ripple effects of this restructuring will undoubtedly be closely watched by the industry and the market at large. However, further insights from a Xerox representative remain elusive, with no comments provided beyond the initial press release. The impacts of this corporate shift, both on the company and its workforce, are yet to unfold in the days to come.

0
Business United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
47 seconds ago
PSA Airlines Unveils New Maintenance Base at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
PSA Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines Group, Inc., has unveiled plans to open a new maintenance base at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in April 2024. This marks a significant stride forward for PSA Airlines, as the new base will be ninth in their maintenance network, hinting at an ambitious expansion strategy. PSA
PSA Airlines Unveils New Maintenance Base at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
RegCakes Reopens at New Savoy Location with Regular Hours
3 mins ago
RegCakes Reopens at New Savoy Location with Regular Hours
Linklaters Facilitates the Development of Innovative Energy-from-Waste Facility in Walsall
4 mins ago
Linklaters Facilitates the Development of Innovative Energy-from-Waste Facility in Walsall
Navigating the Currents of the Global Art Market: A Look at 2023 and Anticipations for 2024
1 min ago
Navigating the Currents of the Global Art Market: A Look at 2023 and Anticipations for 2024
Unpacking the 2024 Tax Season: Key Changes and Deadlines
2 mins ago
Unpacking the 2024 Tax Season: Key Changes and Deadlines
Pilbara Minerals Stands as The Most Shorted Stock on ASX
2 mins ago
Pilbara Minerals Stands as The Most Shorted Stock on ASX
Latest Headlines
World News
First Baby of 2024 Welcomed at Great Plains Health
14 seconds
First Baby of 2024 Welcomed at Great Plains Health
Pepperdine's Michael Ajayi Emerges as Unexpected Scoring Leader in WCC
33 seconds
Pepperdine's Michael Ajayi Emerges as Unexpected Scoring Leader in WCC
Vermont Legislators Kick Off New Session: A Focus on Resiliency and Affordability
36 seconds
Vermont Legislators Kick Off New Session: A Focus on Resiliency and Affordability
Settlement Reached in Class Action Lawsuit Against Lyme Disease Test Provider LetsGetChecked
45 seconds
Settlement Reached in Class Action Lawsuit Against Lyme Disease Test Provider LetsGetChecked
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
1 min
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
2 mins
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
2 mins
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
West Texas Veterans Administration to Host Town Hall Meeting
2 mins
West Texas Veterans Administration to Host Town Hall Meeting
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
2 mins
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
29 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
41 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app