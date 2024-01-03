Xerox to Cut 15% of Workforce in Major Restructuring Move

In a significant shift of its business strategy, Xerox Corporation recently announced a 15% reduction in its workforce, marking a crucial turning point in the company’s legacy. The restructuring plan, aimed at creating a new organizational structure and operating model, is projected to impact approximately 3,075 employees, considering the employee count of 20,500 as of December 31, 2022.

A Tremor in the Stock Market

The news of the layoffs triggered noticeable turbulence in the stock market. Xerox’s stock price experienced a substantial slump, with shares closing down more than 12% on the day of the announcement. This drastic downturn reflects the skepticism and uncertainty surrounding the company’s future course and its implications for stakeholders.

Decoding the Restructuring

The restructuring initiative is multifaceted, encompassing streamlining products within Xerox’s core print business, enhancing efficiency across global business services, and escalating its focus on IT and other digital services. It is a bold attempt to reinvent and realign the company in an increasingly digital landscape.

Reimagining Executive Leadership

Alongside the workforce reductions, Xerox has also executed a significant restructuring of its executive team to support the implementation of the new business model. CEO Steven Bandrowczak, leading the charge, stated that the transition to a business unit operating model aims to accelerate operating efficiencies in product and services, go-to-market strategies, and corporate functions across all regions they operate in.

As Xerox braces itself to execute the layoffs within the current quarter, the ripple effects of this restructuring will undoubtedly be closely watched by the industry and the market at large. However, further insights from a Xerox representative remain elusive, with no comments provided beyond the initial press release. The impacts of this corporate shift, both on the company and its workforce, are yet to unfold in the days to come.