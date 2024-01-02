en English
XCast Labs Settles FTC Charges for Facilitating Illegal Robocalls

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
XCast Labs Settles FTC Charges for Facilitating Illegal Robocalls

In a major development, XCast Labs, a renowned Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service provider, has settled charges with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for facilitating hundreds of millions of illegal robocalls through its network, ignoring multiple warnings. The settlement is a result of litigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on behalf of the FTC, which filed a proposed court order against the Los Angeles-based company.

Indifference Towards Illegal Robocalling

The FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Director, Samuel Levine, pointed out the company’s lack of concern towards the illicit robocalling activities happening through its infrastructure. Since early 2020, XCast Labs had been receiving warnings about such unlawful operations, but the company chose to disregard these alerts. The company continued to transmit robocalls, some of which even impersonated officials from the Social Security Administration.

DOJ’s Stand Against Consumer Exploitation

The settlement also highlights the DOJ’s commitment to safeguard consumers from such practices, with Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton underscoring this commitment. The proposed settlement puts forth several requisites for XCast Labs to prevent further violations. It mandates the company to screen its VoIP customers for compliance with telemarketing laws, block calls emanating invalid or unauthenticated Caller IDs, and sever relationships with firms that fail to comply.

A Step Towards Better Consumer Protection

XCast Labs is now obligated to strictly adhere to the Telemarketing Sales Rule. A substantial civil penalty of $10 million has been imposed on the company. However, considering the company’s reported inability to pay, the penalty will be suspended. It’s worth mentioning that the full penalty amount will be due immediately if any financial misrepresentation is found later. The order will come into effect once it is approved and signed by a District Court judge.

United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

