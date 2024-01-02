en English
Xalles Holdings Acquires Artemis Defense Technologies: A Transformative Move in Defense Autonomy and AI

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
Xalles Holdings Acquires Artemis Defense Technologies: A Transformative Move in Defense Autonomy and AI

US-based firm, Xalles Holdings, has announced its acquisition of the UK-based Artemis Defense Technologies, marking the creation of the Xalles Security business group. The move ensures a significant expansion of Artemis’s operations within the US, promising to contribute to pivotal US Department of Defense initiatives. This acquisition is perceived as a transformative step for Xalles, with potential for exponential growth in the realms of defense autonomy and artificial intelligence.

The Acquisition: A Game-Changer

Thomas Nash, CEO of Xalles, hailed this acquisition as a game-changer that aligns with the company’s objective to diversify its portfolio and bolster shareholder value in high-growth markets, particularly those of defense autonomy and AI. The acquisition signifies the first corporate addition to the Xalles Security business group, with Artemis now being a fully integrated subsidiary of Xalles.

Artemis’s Role in US Defense Initiatives

Artemis is expected to play a pivotal role in key US Department of Defense initiatives, such as the Replicator drone program and the AUKUS program, a trilateral security pact involving Australia, the UK, and the USA. The technologies brought forth by Artemis are projected to substantially impact the future of scalable autonomy within the defense and homeland security sectors.

Industry Context and Future Outlook

The industry context involves a discernible decline in AI-related patent activity within the global aerospace, defense, and security industry, with a 40% decrease in patent applications and a 21% drop in granted patents in Q3 2023 compared to the previous quarter. Despite this, Carl Cagliarini, CEO of Artemis, emphasized the transformative nature of the deal for his company, mentioning that it has secured crucial partnerships and projects with government bodies, defense prime contractors, and NATO defense agencies. This acquisition is set to not only solidify Xalles’s presence in the defense and AI sectors but also contribute to the broader narrative of defense technology evolution.

Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

