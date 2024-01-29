X Establishes New Moderation Office to Combat Child Sexual Abuse Content

Social media giant, X, formerly known as Twitter, has unveiled plans for a new moderation office located in Austin, Texas. The primary focus of this office will be to combat the growing menace of child sexual abuse (CSE) content circulating online. This step is part of X's robust measures to strengthen its fight against the online exploitation of children and to ensure the strict adherence to its platform rules.

The 'Trust and Safety Center of Excellence'

Joe Benarroch, the head of business operations at X, shared details about this initiative with AFP on Saturday. He disclosed that the company's new 'Trust and Safety center of excellence' in Austin will be home to a team of 100 content moderators. These moderators will be specifically tasked with identifying and removing CSE content. The creation of this center underscores X's commitment to providing a safe online environment and addressing the critical issue of child protection on social media.

Stricter Policies and Immediate Action

The company aims to make its platform a hostile environment for individuals and networks seeking to exploit minors. In addition to identifying and removing CSE content, the new team will enforce stricter policies to tackle this issue. X is committed to taking immediate action against users and networks that engage in the sharing of such content. The establishment of this office and the recruitment of specialized content moderators is a clear demonstration of X's decisive action against online child exploitation.

A Global Issue

The exploitation of children on social media platforms is a global issue. X's initiative is a significant stride in the ongoing fight against child sexual exploitation. It is a clear message to other social media platforms about the importance of creating a secure and safe virtual space for users. By establishing a dedicated center focused on combating CSE content, X is not only ensuring the safety of its users but also setting a precedent for other platforms to follow.